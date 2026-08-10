Candidate bypass jammers with modified mobile phones at exam centre in Mumbai's Powai; booked for cheating

Four candidates appearing for a Group D Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment examination at the Central Sanskrit University’s exam centre in IIT Powai were booked on Sunday for allegedly attempting to cheat using modified electronic devices, despite mobile jammers being installed across all examination rooms. Four candidates were booked after modified electronic devices were allegedly found at a Group D recruitment exam centre in IIT Powa (HT Photo)

According to Powai police, the complainant, who is the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Powai, was overseeing arrangements for the examination conducted for the Group D ‘peon’ post. Kendriya Vidyalayas function under the Union ministry of education and provide education from Class 1 to 12 under the CBSE board.

The examination was scheduled from 9am to 10.30am, with 324 candidates expected to appear across 14 rooms. Each room had two invigilators, with seating arranged for 24 candidates. To prevent cheating through electronic devices, jammers had been installed in every room, and candidates were permitted to enter the centre only after undergoing security checks.

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