Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Sindhi wedding LIVE updates: Bollywood actors to marry again today

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding as per Sindhi rituals will take place on Thursday, a day after they were married in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como. The secretive affair saw incredible security precautions being taken, with very few images being leaked from the venue.

News of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding was first confirmed at approximately 4 pm IST. Immediately afterwards, their Bollywood colleagues such as Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Ritiesh Deshmukh and other wished them good luck on Twitter.

The power couple tied the knot at the stunning Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in Northern Italy. A video taken from the nearby lake was shared online later. The video showed the couple and their close friends and family on a balcony at the villa. Also spotted were Deepika and Ranveer’s parents.

Read Deepika and Ranveer’s Sindhi wedding live updates here...

12:10pm IST Deepika, Ranveer to wear Sabyasachi at their Sindhi wedding? Deepika Padukone is expected to wear a red lehenga and Ranveer Singh is expected to show up in an ivory sherwani at their Sindhi wedding on Thursday. Both have been designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, as per reports. The designer had earlier hinted that he will design the trousseau.





11:55 am IST Watch the only footage from the Deepika-Ranveer Konkani wedding





11:40 am IST Farah Khan has prepared a special wedding gift for Deepika-Ranveer Farah Khan, who directed Deepika’s debut film, Om Shanti Om, is one of the few Bollywood personalities to have received a wedding invite from Deepika and Ranveer. India Today reports that despite the no-gift policy, Farah has prepared a special present for the newlyweds - personalised hand impressions made by artist Bhavna Jasra.





11:30 1m IST Deepika walked to the mandap as Shubha Mudgal performed live It was reported on Wednesday that Deepika teared up at the sangeet ceremony during a performance by singer Shubha Mudgal. Mid-Day now quotes a guest as saying that Deepika walked to the mandap while Shubha sang. The guests were later served south Indian food on a banana leaf, post the wedding ceremony.





11:20 am IST Here’s a primer on Sindhi wedding rituals at Deepika, Ranveer’s wedding At Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Sindhi wedding, rituals such as Kacchi Misri, Pakki Misri and Palli Pallo will be followed. On the wedding day, various rituals such as Haldi, Garo Dhaago, Baraat, Jaimala, Palli Pallo, Hathialo, Kanyadaan, Phere and Saptapadi are held.





10:45 am IST First pictures to be released at 6 pm According to a Mid-Day report, Deepika and Ranveer plan to share their happiness with their fans, and have had discussions with official photographer Vishal Punjabi to release the images from their two wedding ceremonies after the conclusion of today’s Sindhi wedding.





10:30 am IST Ranveer-Deepika chased by paparazzi on boats As they departed the wedding venue on Wednesday for their hotel, Deepika and Ranveer were chased on boats by the paparazzi. Small powerboats manned by beefy security guards circled the smaller boat filled with journalists in order to unsettle and potentially tip them over.



