Here’s when you can expect Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s official wedding pics

Fans have waited with bated breath for the first official pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding ceremonies. It has now come to light that the couple will share pictures with their fans soon after the Sindhi wedding is completed on Thursday.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the Delhi-based wedding photographer Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer, who is the official photographer at the wedding, has been asked to release pictures immediately after the wedding. Some clips of the Konkani wedding on Wednesday came out but the fans are yet to get a good look at the bride and groom.

Quoting a source, the report said: “Both Deepika and Ranveer were certain that they wanted to share their joy with their fans who have been showering them with good wishes. Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer is the official photographer for the functions. It was decided early on during their discussion with him that the pictures will be released right after the North Indian style wedding was wrapped up. The images are likely to be shared at around 6 pm [IST] today.”

The report added that guests with the bride and groom wore south Indian attire. While Deepika wore a red and gold saree, designed by Sabyasachi, Ranveer too sported a white kurta and dhoti by the same designer, a guest present at the do told Mid Day. Deepika’s jewellery included those from their family heirloom, the report added.

#WATCH: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/47Jk1MmU2j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Deepika followed all the rituals of the Konkani wedding including Kanya Aagaman (coming of the bride). Shubha Mudgal performed live as Deepika made her entry. The guest was quoted as saying: “Deepika’s walk up to the mandap was the highlight of the wedding. Shubha Mudgal performed live the actor the actor made her entrance.”

The ceremony was followed by a formal sit-down lunch which featured South Indian fare served on a banana leaf.

The Sindhi ceremony, to be held on Thursday, will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, say reports.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:36 IST