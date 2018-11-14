Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh mehendi function followed by dinner with family, dance party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the latest A-list Bollywood stars to tie the knot, are making the ordeals of the Indian press anything but easy by keeping things private. Though the much-loved couple declared their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation that November nuptials were to follow, Padukone and Singh have been guarded about the grand affair, due to take place in Italy over Wednesday and Thursday.

Unlike two of Bollywood’s previous weddings - of Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma respectively, Padukone and Singh are not giving any leeway to the media to broadcast their love story IRL or ‘in real time’.

Twinning in white, the actors, who have worked together in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati, were snapped leaving for Italy for the ceremony on November 10. They are reported to get hitched at Lake Como in an intimate destination wedding with only 40 people, which may include Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.

With no definite details, media seems to be grasping at straws. It is believed that the wedding will comprise of a Konkani rituals, followed by a Punjabi-Sindhi-style ceremony Thursday, honouring the traditions of both families.

Even the mercurial platform of social media appears to be of no help as the guests have been asked not to share any pictures and videos of the ceremonies, driving the paparazzi into frenzy. On November 10, Singh’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav teased the pre-wedding rituals on Twitter.

“No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who reportedly performed at the sangeet ceremony Tuesday, had to take down a picture from social media, that showed her and her husband standing near the picturesque lake. But the screenshot of the now deleted photo is already viral on social media.

During the engagement ceremony, which also reportedly took place Tuesday, Singh went down on his knees asking for Padukone’s hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Padukone emotional.

An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session, which was joined by the couple along with Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Reports say the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.

Earlier this month, Padukone’s stylist Shaleen Nathani alerted the social media by sharing pre-wedding festivities of Nandi Puja on Instagram.

“To new beginnings @deepikapadukone,” Nathani wrote alongside the actor’s photograph, who was dressed in traditional attire.

The same day Singh, along with close friend and casting director Shanoo Sharman, was spotted from his balcony, at his ‘haldi’ ceremony.

The couple, who never confirmed their relationship until recently, will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.

Going by Padukone’s admission on season six premiere of Koffee With Karan, they have been in dating each other for the past six years.

After portmanteaus Brangelina, Saifeena and Virushka went viral, fans of the duo are having a field day on social media with hashtags such as #DeepVeerKiShaadi and #DeepVeer till the time the actors make things internet official.

Before #DeepVeerKiShaadi fever wanes, there would be time for another celebrity wedding for Bollywood. Actor Priyanka Chopra and her beau, American singer Nick Jonas, are reportedly set to get married in December.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:06 IST