Techie sarcastically calls corporate jobs ‘useless’ for offering employees too much comfort
A techie sarcastically called corporate jobs useless while highlighting office perks and comfortable commutes.
A tech professional’s sarcastic take on corporate life has amused social media users after he listed the many “problems” employees face while working at a well-equipped office. From air-conditioned transport and spotless campuses to elevators and an early departure, the man humorously suggested that corporate jobs leave employees with no struggle story to tell.
(Also read: Indian techie says the best part of his UK job isn't the salary — it's this)
‘There is no struggle at all’
The techie, identified as Gagan, shared the video on Instagram, where he jokingly advised people to choose government jobs instead of comfortable corporate roles.
“Brother, corporate jobs are useless. In the morning, your bus comes to pick you up. There is no struggle at all. Unlike those with government jobs, you keep missing out on the hustle of the metro. The AC stays on in the bus for no reason, and there is no pushing or shoving, so you miss out on all the fun,” he said.
Continuing his sarcastic monologue, Gagan showed viewers the modern facilities available at his workplace. He joked that the beautifully designed and well-maintained campus prevented employees from enjoying the experience of visiting local paan stalls.
“They build such a beautiful campus for no reason, and it is so clean that you keep missing those local paan stalls,” he remarked.
He then turned his attention to the elevator and washroom facilities, claiming that such conveniences were damaging employees’ health and unnecessarily raising their ambitions.
“There is an elevator in the office for no reason, so you don’t use the stairs, and your health gets compromised. People’s ambitions increase just by looking at these Dyson ‘Air Dryers’, but there is no point,” he said.
(Also read: Man shares why he quit his corporate job after 18 years: 'Best decision I have made')
‘How will a struggle story be made?’
The techie concluded the clip by joking about employees leaving work before 5 pm and sleeping peacefully during their journey home.
“Then, at 10 minutes to 5, you leave for the bus and go sit there and sleep quietly. It’s useless, brother; get a government job. How will a ‘struggle story’ be made like this?” he added.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip was shared with the caption, “Jai corporate,” and drew several humorous as well as critical reactions.
One user joked about the future of corporate employment, writing, “That’s great, bro. One day, they’ll probably start getting all this work done by AI. At least AI wouldn’t even need a seat on the bus.”
Another highlighted job insecurity and commented, “It’s terrible. These days, companies can fire you for no reason at all.”
A third user jokingly accused Gagan of making others jealous, saying, “Tell me if you’re offering me a job. Otherwise, what is this? You’re just rubbing salt into the wound.”
“Hahaha, this is so hilarious,” another person wrote.
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More