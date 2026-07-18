Techie sarcastically calls corporate jobs ‘useless’ for offering employees too much comfort

A tech professional’s sarcastic take on corporate life has amused social media users after he listed the many “problems” employees face while working at a well-equipped office. From air-conditioned transport and spotless campuses to elevators and an early departure, the man humorously suggested that corporate jobs leave employees with no struggle story to tell. A techie joked that corporate life offered too much comfort to create a convincing struggle story. (Instagram/kyayaargagan)

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‘There is no struggle at all’ The techie, identified as Gagan, shared the video on Instagram, where he jokingly advised people to choose government jobs instead of comfortable corporate roles.

“Brother, corporate jobs are useless. In the morning, your bus comes to pick you up. There is no struggle at all. Unlike those with government jobs, you keep missing out on the hustle of the metro. The AC stays on in the bus for no reason, and there is no pushing or shoving, so you miss out on all the fun,” he said.

Continuing his sarcastic monologue, Gagan showed viewers the modern facilities available at his workplace. He joked that the beautifully designed and well-maintained campus prevented employees from enjoying the experience of visiting local paan stalls.

“They build such a beautiful campus for no reason, and it is so clean that you keep missing those local paan stalls,” he remarked.

He then turned his attention to the elevator and washroom facilities, claiming that such conveniences were damaging employees’ health and unnecessarily raising their ambitions.

“There is an elevator in the office for no reason, so you don’t use the stairs, and your health gets compromised. People’s ambitions increase just by looking at these Dyson ‘Air Dryers’, but there is no point,” he said.

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‘How will a struggle story be made?’ The techie concluded the clip by joking about employees leaving work before 5 pm and sleeping peacefully during their journey home.

“Then, at 10 minutes to 5, you leave for the bus and go sit there and sleep quietly. It’s useless, brother; get a government job. How will a ‘struggle story’ be made like this?” he added.

Watch the clip here: