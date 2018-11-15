Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Konkani wedding: Inside details of the boat chase and the security drama

The day had it all - tradition, glamour, ultra-luxury and a bit of showbiz drama in the end. The first day of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s two-day wedding extravaganza in Lake Como came to an end. Some seven hours after ceremonies began at the stunning Villa del Balbianello, the newlyweds emerged from the confines of the villa accompanied by their closest family. Earlier in the day the couple had been married in a traditional Konkani ceremony in keeping with Deepika’s background.

Waiting for the new couple was a vintage EURO 500,000 Riva Tritone luxury boat to take them to CastaDiva resort where they and their family and friends are staying. The captain of the vessel told us that he would be taking the couple back to CastaDiva in ultimate Italian luxury and style.

Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (AP)

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 08:56 IST