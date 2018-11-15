Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Konkani wedding: Inside details of the boat chase and the security drama
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Konkani wedding: The nuptials took place with heavy security in place before the mediapersons joined in to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds amid a dramatic boat chase.bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2018 09:14 IST
The day had it all - tradition, glamour, ultra-luxury and a bit of showbiz drama in the end. The first day of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s two-day wedding extravaganza in Lake Como came to an end. Some seven hours after ceremonies began at the stunning Villa del Balbianello, the newlyweds emerged from the confines of the villa accompanied by their closest family. Earlier in the day the couple had been married in a traditional Konkani ceremony in keeping with Deepika’s background.
Waiting for the new couple was a vintage EURO 500,000 Riva Tritone luxury boat to take them to CastaDiva resort where they and their family and friends are staying. The captain of the vessel told us that he would be taking the couple back to CastaDiva in ultimate Italian luxury and style.
