Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Sindhi wedding ceremony ends, first official pics expected soon

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married according to Sindhi rituals in Italy’s Lake Como earlier today. The couple is expected to release their wedding photos soon.

Photos have emerged online that shows Ranveer Singh’s baraat arriving at Villa del Balbianello on a boat. Ranveer’s family members were in festive spirits and were seen dancing. Groom’s favourite songs from the 90s – Tamma Tamma, Chunari Chunari – as well as songs from his films played at the wedding.

Videos also emerged that showed the guests heading towards the venue that was decorated with red roses. Both the bride and groom are said to be dressed in outfits designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

On Wednesday, Deepika and Ranveer married as per Konkani rituals.

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15. The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Hindi film director Karan Johar, a friend of the couple, tweeted his congratulations on Wednesday. “Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! (Keep the evil eye away) !! Badhai ho (Congratulations) !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!” he wrote on Wednesday.

The newlyweds have shared the silver screen together in three films, including the controversial Padmaavat earlier this year. Padukone played a legendary Hindu queen and Singh a medieval Muslim ruler in the flick, which angered hardliners, some of whom burned down film sets and made threats towards the two stars.

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are due to get married in India early next month.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 18:35 IST