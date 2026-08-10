Over 130 people in 4 hours: Stray dog on a spree in Maharashtra's Kalyan bites someone every 2 minutes

A ferocious white stray dog allegedly went on a biting spree in Kalyan’s Adharwadi area on Sunday evening, attacking as many as 130 people within the span of four hours, according to Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials say the pace of the dog’s biting is staggering, noting that one person was allegedly bitten nearly every two minutes over the four-hour period. (HT Archive)

Officials say the pace of the dog’s biting is staggering, noting that one person was allegedly bitten nearly every two minutes over the four-hour period.

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Late-night hunt for dog The white dog, which was reportedly roaming around Sandeep Hotel in Adharwadi, suddenly became aggressive and began attacking people passing through the area, officials said.

Personnel from two police stations- Khadakpada and MHB- joined the late-night hunt for the dog, while a team from the KDMC’s stray dog department was also called in to catch it. Local corporators and their workers joined the search operation as well, which was underway when this report was filed.

Dr Sandeep Pagare, doctor, KDMC Rukmini Bai Hospital, Kalyan, confirmed the extraordinary number of cases. “130 patients of dog bite have visited the hospital today and they have been administered rabies injection. All of them complained that they had been bitten by a white dog,” he said.

The alleged victims were rushed to the nearby KDMC-run hospital, where they were administered anti-rabies vaccines.