Hayden Panettiere's death reminds fans of co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Ice Princesses are finally hanging out again’

Fans remembered late co-stars Hayden Panettiere and Michelle Trachtenberg together after the two of them died a little more than a year apart. Panettiere has died at the age of 36, her representative confirmed to ABC News. Her cause of death and other details remain unknown. Hayden Panettiere's death reminds fans of co-star Michelle Trachtenberg ( Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, Photo by Michael Tran / AFP )

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her rep said in a statement.

Trachtenberg, on the other hand, reportedly died due to complications from diabetes, the NYC Medical Examiner’s office revealed. Her mother found her on February 26, 2025, in her Central Park South apartment.

The former child star, 39, had undergone a liver transplant months before she died, which reports previously claimed may have contributed to her death. However, after reviewing laboratory test results, the medical examiner found the cause of death to be complications of diabetes mellitus, the New York Post reported.