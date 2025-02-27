Michelle Trachtenberg's friend reveals new details, says actress 'knew death was a high possibility’

A friend of Michelle Trachtenberg has said that the Gossip Girl star “knew death was a high possibility” in the last few months of her life. Photographer and media personality Amanda de Cadenet took to Instagram to reveal that Trachtenberg was “recently” hospitalised, adding that she spoke to the actress on FaceTime from her hospital bed. Michelle Trachtenberg's friend says actress 'knew death was a high possibility’ (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

‘I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met’

“Sweetheart Michelle,” de Cadenet wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Trachtenberg. “What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you. I’m grateful we got to connect ,especially in the last few months.”

She added, “I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you … Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest.”

However, this caption is an edited version of what de Cadenet previously wrote. Part of the previous caption read, according to the New York Post, “I will not share the details of our conversations over the last 6 months, but you knew that death was a high possibility and I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one.”

Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant last year. The New York post reported that according to sources, the Ice Princess’ body may have rejected the liver transplant. She is believed to have died of natural causes, and criminality is not suspected in her death.

An insider told People after Trachtenberg’s death that she was “struggling” both mentally and physically. The source added that the actress had been “really down emotionally” while battling undisclosed “health issues.”

Trachtenberg was found dead by her mother on Wednesday morning, February 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene when cops arrived.