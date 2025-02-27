Michelle Trachtenberg was “struggling” both mentally and physically in the year before her death, an insider told People on Wednesday, February 26. The source added that the Gossip Girl star had been “really down emotionally” while battling undisclosed “health issues.” Michelle Trachtenberg was ‘really down emotionally’ before death, started looking ‘less and less like herself’: Report (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“She told friends she was struggling,” the source said. “She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling.”

Friends and followers of the actress, who died aged 39, had noticed that she was looking “pale, gaunt” and “very thin” in the days prior to her passing. A neighbour of Trachtenberg told US Weekly that the actress had become “svelte” and looked “less and less like herself in the last few months.”

On Wednesday morning, Trachtenberg went into cardiac arrest in her New York City apartment, and was found by her mother around 8 am. The Harriet the Spy star was pronounced dead on the scene when cops arrived.

Trachtenberg’s official cause of death has not been revealed yet. However, criminality is not suspected since the actress died from natural causes.

According to Page Six, Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant. She may have died due to complications from the surgery, which took place in 2024, the outlet learned.

When Michelle Trachtenberg blasted ‘haters’

Trachtenberg never publicly disclosed her health issues. When fans voiced their concerns last year, she said she was “healthy and happy.” Fans became worried after she posted a selfie in January 2024 where she looked drastically different, with many commenting on her “sick” appearance.

At the time, Trachtenberg slammed the “haters” for commenting on her body. “Explain to me how I look sick,” she responded to one commenter. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

In one post, Trachtenberg later wrote, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

She also captioned a selfie, “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.”