Why Michelle Trachtenberg's untimely passing is reminding people of Chadwick Boseman

‘Gossip Girl’ actor Michelle Trachtenberg died on Wednesday at the age of 39. Her mother found her unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment in the Central Park South neighborhood, NY Post reported. Police and EMS workers arrived and pronounced her dead. While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, sources told the publication that they believe she may have died from natural causes. A source revealed that Trachtenberg had undergone a liver transplant last year, and there are concerns that her body may have rejected the organ. Michelle Trachtenberg died Wednesday. Her passing has reminded many of Chadwick Boseman’s silent battle with cancer.(Instagram/Michelle Trachtenberg and X/ Chadwick Boseman)

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss,” Trachtenberg’s representative, Gary Mantoosh, said in a statement to NY Post.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Draws Parallels to Chadwick Boseman’s Silent Struggles

While Michelle Trachtenberg never publicly discussed any health issues, her Instagram posts sparked speculation. Some followers commented on her noticeable weight loss, while others questioned whether she was struggling with substance abuse.

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor had hit back at one fan who claimed she looked “sick.”

“Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment,” she said.

She shared another selfie with the caption, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Her sudden passing has reminded many of Chadwick Boseman’s silent battle with colon cancer. The ‘Black Panther’ star died at age 43 in 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. During that time, Boseman was also body-shamed, with some speculating that his weight loss was due to drug use.

In the wake of Trachtenberg’s death, several social media users began calling out those who had mocked her appearance in recent years.

“Apparently we learned nothing from Chadwick Boseman. Rest in Peace Michelle, this is so upsetting,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, "It's like chadwick boseman all over again. people NEVER learn. people never show kindness or empathy towards others until they're dead. everyone who's commented on michelle trachtenberg's appearance in the last few years, even the fake "concerns" too, deserves the worst."