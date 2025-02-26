Who was Michelle Trachtenberg? ‘Gossip Girl’ actor dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor best known for her roles on 'Buffy the Vampire' Slayer' and ‘Gossip Girl,’ has died at the age of 39, as reported by the New York Post. The cause of her death remains unknown. Sources told the publication that Trachtenberg was found at One Columbus Place, a luxury apartment complex located on Central Park South, on Wednesday morning. It was also reported that she had recently undergone a liver transplant. Page Six said her death is not being treated as suspicious. Michelle Trachtenberg died at the age of 39.(X/ @MichelleTrachtenberg)

Who was Michelle Trachtenberg?

Born in New York City in 1985 to Michael Trachtenberg and Lana Trachtenberg, Michelle Trachtenberg began her career at a young age, landing the role of Nona Mecklenberg on the popular Nickelodeon series ‘The Adventures of Pete & Pete’ when she was just 3 years old. She later starred as the title character in the 1996 film ‘Harriet the Spy.’ Trachtenberg went on to appear in films such as ‘EuroTrip,’ ‘Ice Princess,’ and ‘17 Again.’ She then gained widespread fame for her roles in the iconic TV series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Gossip Girl.’

Michelle Trachtenberg's Recent Instagram Post -

Michelle Trachtenberg’s recent photos sparked health concerns among some fans. One fan commented on a photo, suggesting that she looked “sick.” In response, the actress fired back, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

The fan quickly apologized, clarifying that their comment was made out of genuine concern and that they meant “no disrespect."

A few hours later, Trachtenberg posted another photo, writing, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

She then shared another selfie of her new hairstyle, writing, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”