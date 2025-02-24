Fave cast reunions at SAG Awards 2025: Gossip Girls, Jess-Schmidt, Shrinking's Harrison Ford-Jessica Williams

Last year's SAG Awards served an unforgettable blast to the past by bringing the epic Devil Wears Prada trio of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt home. The reunited Hollywood ladies dropped quite a few callbacks, remembering their 2006 film while presenting the Best Actor in a Comedy Series category. Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester and Kristen Bell, New Girls' Max Greenfield and Zooey Deschanel, and Shrinking's Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford reunited at the 31st SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025. (X / @Netflix)

Starstruck memories of the 2024 awards ceremony came alive on Sunday when nearly a dozen iconic cast reunions stole the spotlight onstage or on the red carpet of the 31st Screen Actors Guilds Awards. From Netflix coughing up a brand-new mini-episode of New Girl, with Jess and Schmidt and beefing with the absent Winston, to Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester slipping in their Gossip Girl game, major throwbacks brought back fun to the awards season.

Epic 2025 SAG Awards cast reunions

1. New Girl humour lives on

And with this, we're back in Apt 4D. Costars-in-arms Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield, aka our very own Jess and Schmidt, owned the stage while presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

“We wrapped New Girl eight years ago, and so, the last time we saw each other must have been eight years ago,” Greenfield said. Further poking fun at their other costar Lamorne Morris, who is now an Emmy winner thanks to his Fargo role, Deschanel asked Max, “Have you talked to or seen Lamorne?”

Also read | Sebastian Stan-Adrien Brody ‘beef’ reignited thanks to Jane Fonda's shoutout at SAG Awards

“It’s been challenging since, well, you know, the Emmy,” he replied while rolling his eyes. “Oh, I thought you were going to say Men's Fitness,” Zooey hilariously threw shade at Morris' recent physical transformation breakthrough. “That too. But so happy for Lamorne,” Greenfield said with a straight face, keeping up with the classic New Girl theme. “For the Fitness and the Emmy. But time does go fast, doesn't it?”

2. Gossip Girls back at it – or are they?

Last week, OG Gossip Girl fans were given the best news possible. With reports already pouring in hot that Leighton Meester would be joining the cast of Nobody Wants This Season 2 in a full circle journey, the Sunday SAG Awards went all in with a back-to-back major throwback.

Host Kristen Bell revived her notable Gossip Girl voiceover for a skit alongside Meester for the 2025 SAG Awards. The pair once also co-starred in Bell's flagship show, Veronica Mars.

“Hey, everyone, Gossip Girl here,” Kristen began. “One of my sources, LeMee86, sends me this: ‘Spotted at Table 8: Jeff Goldblum has a Wicked appetite. And a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham.” She then continued, “And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre with a side of — Leighton, none of this is gossip. It's Just all about food.” Midway through her bit, a broader camera shot showed Bell crouching beside Meester.

“Sorry, I’m just really hungry,” Meester replied. “The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us,” Bell said. “I think we should pass the torch.” Leighton agreed, ”Amen."

The fun doesn't end here. In the upcoming season of Netflix's Nobody Wants This, the OG Gossip Girl diva is set to play the role of Joanne's (Bell) middle school nemesis.

3. Nobody Wants This

Once again, everybody wants this. With his wife, Leighton Meester, and Nobody Wants This co-star Kristen Bell, enjoying their own little reunion, Adam Brody couldn't just sit back. Joining the Frozen star onstage, Adam brought up their viral kissing scene from the Netflix show. Their banter went back-and-forth, as The OC star proudly proclaimed, “We both know that I'm your favourite costar.”

Flipping through some pics on the big screen, he affirmed his status, saying, “It's the kiss, you see, none of these other guys have kissed you like that. It's the hands. They're my signature move. So let them know. Let them all know.” Leaving her with the clicker for the slideshow, Brody went off, “You can keep that. Okay? I'll see you at work, costar," which is where his real-life partner will also be joining them soon.

4. The Kissing Booth 2 stars will forever be each other's plus-ones

Four years after playing two-thirds of a love triangle in The Kissing Booth 2 and IRL besties, Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez were each other's dates for this year's SAG Awards as well.

“Last year I was his plus one, and so this year he's mine,” King told Variety on the red carpet. “I think it’s really nice because we communicate in a way of like, we lift each other up, we’re he cut each other's great hype men, which is nice. Like having each other at something like this, where I'm presenting tonight, I'm a little bit nervous and he’s so sweet." She continued, “He's just the sweetest, most wonderful person,” she continued. “And also, we have the same sense of humour, which is very helpful, and I just love him.”

Before reaching the event, Joey even shared a clip of her former costar in the car with the caption, “My date.”

Also read | SAG Awards food menu: What are the stars eating this year?

5. Bridgerton cast

We will always burn for a Bridgerton reunion. Season 3 lovebirds Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton oozed the leading TV couple aura on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet as they enjoyed their own mini-reunion.

Teasing what lies ahead for POLIN in the upcoming fourth season, Newton told E! News' Will Marfuggi before the main ceremony that things would be “very different," given how “all the twists and turns to the drama of their relationship” were seen last season.

That said, the ‘Bridgerton babes’ were also there for the big celebration. The cast put on a united front while walking the red carpet. Hannah Dodd (Francesca), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth), Will Tilston (Gregory), Banita Sandhu (Sita Malhotra), Joanna Bobin (Lady Cowper), Joe Barnes (Lord Wilding), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Martins Imhangbe (Will Featherington), Ruth Gemmell (Violet), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Harriet Cains (Philippa), Hannah New (Lady Tilly Arnold) and Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson) were all there for the big night.

6. The Good Place meets Challengers

Costars Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper brought their A-game, channelling a Challengers spoof in their effort to grab the attention of their fellow Good Place alum Kristen Bell while she hosted the awards night.

Danson interrupted her gig to check if William was, in fact, her favourite costar. As each leading man of the beloved sitcom took offence, THE Challengers score started playing, prompting Bell to put an end to the contest. “This is not a challenge,” she said to her costars, who then moved in together for a kiss, referencing the hot mess caused by the tennis drama film starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

7. Forgetting Sarah Marshall's not-so-perverted reunion

“Hey! I got a surprise for you!” Jason Segel pulled up to the stage while attempting to recreate his hilarious towel scene from Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), a rom-com that also starred Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand. The SAG host ultimately snapped back, pointing out the moment "doesn’t really have the same effect with a towel over your pants.”

Segel hit back with the one-liner “Don’t be a pervert," filling the room with laughs.

8. The X-Files' Scully-Mulder fixation lives on with the same amount of ‘chemistry,’ or the lack thereof

Testing their ever-so-out-of-touch chemistry on The X-Files' 11-season run on Fox, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson's Fox Mulder and Dana Scully reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. The pair famously didn't work well together off-screen at times despite the hot tension between their characters while encountering paranormal and extraterrestrial entities.

Also read | 2025 SAG Awards' best-dressed divas: From Sofia Carson's diamond glam to Anna Sawai's glittering plot twist | Red carpet

In the spirit of comments they made years ago about possibly not getting along off-camera, Duchovny and Anderson launched a noticeably awkward banter, earning laughs from other A-listers at the event. The long-running sci-fi drama's discontinuous journey began in 1993.

“Ensemble, I believe that's a French word that means, ‘Thank God I only have to work three days a week,’” said David. “It's great to see you Gillian, you look, uh-” Anderson cut him off, “Younger than you last saw me when we shot 218 episodes?” Continuing the gag about “chemistry” and “timing,” the pair concluded, with Gillian's “We still got it. Hilarious! We did so good - we did that so well,” and David's “Let's see who that goes to - open it up, let's see. Let's get out of here as soon as we can.”

9. Shrinking: ‘I told him to turn away!’

For those wondering why Jessica Williams was “shouting” at Harrison Ford, it's all good between them. The unversed may need to check out a small show called Shrinking on Apple TV+. Jessica is also well aware of the repercussions of hilariously yelling at the new Marvel star.

“Don't yell at him. He could Red Hulk out,” warned a fan in IDMb's comments on Instagram, to which Ms J Willy replied, “hahahahah I'm not scared of his ass!!!!!”

Read about Harrison Ford hilariously stealing Jessica Williams' thunder at the SAG Awards here.