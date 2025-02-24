SAG Awards food menu: What are the stars eating this year?

Netflix brought the 2025 SAG Awards closer to the audiences back at home, but what ultimately brought celebrities to the big night was the food (minus the trophies and the fashion and whatnot). Cooper’s Hawk wine was served at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb 23.(Instagram / @chwinery)

Celebrity chef David Chang created and curated the yummy menu for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb 23. Serving food at such an event is no easy task, especially since the location doesn’t necessarily make for an ideal scene for cooking.

Despite the limited options, American chef and restaurateur David Chang went all out, without taking the boring and easy way out. You may recognise the celebrity chef from Netflix original series Ugly Delicious, The Chef Show, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, and Dinner Time Live with David Chang.

Also read | 2025 SAG Awards' best-dressed divas: From Sofia Carson's diamond glam to Anna Sawai's glittering plot twist | Red carpet

2025 SAG Awards menu

Ahead of the major award ceremony, the Momofuku founder teased what he would be bringing out to the tables at the show. Delectable delights at this year’s SAG Awards included Momofuku Cold Fried Chicken, with white BBQ sauce on the side, a Kimbap Duo - salmon or vegetable - pickled vegetables, honey butter chips and Bianco’s pizza, per The Mirror US.

David Chang spilled some deets about his creative menu at the SAG Awards Media Preview & Menu Reveal. Sharing how more difficult it was to execute his amazing and delicious ideas than coming up with them, he noted, ‘I feel like we got a great team in place it’s not always easy to cook in a place that doesn’t have a kitchen. We wanted to make a menu that allowed us to sort of over-deliver on that.”

Korean dish, special pizza et all

Explaining what his fresh rendition of the awards night food menu would look like, the Michelin-starred SAG Awards Executive Chef told the New York Post, ‘So, the cocktail hour will be our version of a slider with honey butter chips. The main course is going to be pulled fried chicken with kimbap, which is a Korean dish, so I think people will understand it pretty easily, it’s basically just a rice roll.”

As for the last course, he teamed up with his pal Chef Chris Bianco, who has a restaurant at the ROW. “He makes the best pizza in the world,” gushed David, as he confirmed that his friend specifically crafted a pizza for the Sunday event.

Drinks are served at the 2025 SAG Awards

Even though the show kept it casual, rolling out everyday guilty-pleasures, the platter had an exclusive edge thanks to Chang’s golden touch. His restaurant Momofuku also brought out Cooper’s Hawk wine in the flavours Artist’s Red Blend and Artist’s White Blend for drinks.

Also read | ‘I told him to turn away': Jessica Williams hilariously yells at Harrison Ford during SAG awards speech. Watch

The 31st SAG Awards were dubbed a “Love Letter to Los Angeles” in the wake of the recent fatal wildfires that shook the City of Angels. The show went live on Netflix on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST/5:30 a.m IST, with Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell back as the host.

Meanwhile, Sofia Carson and Noah Centineo took on the rolls of ambassadors, as they not only drew attention to the big night and helped bridge the gap between fans but also made waves in their effort to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.