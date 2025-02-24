‘I told him to turn away': Jessica Williams hilariously yells at Harrison Ford during SAG awards speech. Watch

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild awards are underway, where several actors are often seen talking about their journey as actors in the industry in small segments. Jessica Williams, who is a nominee as part of the ensemble cast of the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, also did a speech but she was interrupted by Harrison Ford sitting right behind her and eating a chip. (Also read: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners (updating live): Shogun wins three awards so far) Jessica Williams tells Harrison Ford to turn away during her speech.

Jessica yells at Harrison Ford

Jessica and Harrison were seated next to each other when she started her speech. She began, "Los Angeles is known as the city of dreams, and, sure enough, all of my dreams have come true here. From my dream of preparing..." This is when Harrison was seen over her shoulder, on screen, eating a chip. The audience laughed, to which Jessica yelled, “I told him to turn away! Don't look!”

Harrison turned his head and hid behind her as the audience laughed. She then carried on with her speech, saying: “From my dream of preparing in a Starbucks bathroom before an audition to my dream of crying in a Del Taco bathroom afterwards.” She also hilariously recalled how she once performed a monologue as the casting director ate a salad. Some of the other SAG Awards introductory speakers were Jodie Foster, Bowen Yang, and Mikey Madison.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the moment, a fan commented: “These two…you have no idea how much I love them!” A second fan said, “my fav little bit - love Harrison Ford!” “Harrison turning around to eat is a mood,” joked another.

The SAG awards ceremony is hosted by Kristen Bell this year. Shogun has led the evening with four wins already. In the film categories announced thus far, Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award for A Real Pain, whereas Zoe Saldana won the Best Supporting Actress award for Emilia Perez.