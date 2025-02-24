The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is currently taking place in Los Angeles, announcing the best film and television performances of 2024. Wicked and Shōgun are expected to win big as they lead their respective fields with five nominations each. (Also Read | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Musicals Wicked, A Complete Unknown lead the way) Timothee Chalamet (L) won for A Complete Unknown, while Demi Moore won for The Substance during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown is closely following Wicked. Other notable television nominees include Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Hacks. The SAG Awards is being hosted by Kristen Bell.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown (WINNER)

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (WINNER)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (WINNER)

Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun (WINNER)

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun (WINNER)

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (WINNER)

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

The Fall Guy (WINNER)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Shogun (WINNER)

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin