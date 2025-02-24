SAG Awards 2025 full list of winners: Timothée Chalamet wins for A Complete Unknown, Demi Moore for The Substance
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners: Shogun has won outstanding performance by a male and female actor in a drama series.
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is currently taking place in Los Angeles, announcing the best film and television performances of 2024. Wicked and Shōgun are expected to win big as they lead their respective fields with five nominations each. (Also Read | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Musicals Wicked, A Complete Unknown lead the way)
Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown is closely following Wicked. Other notable television nominees include Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Hacks. The SAG Awards is being hosted by Kristen Bell.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown (WINNER)
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin (WINNER)
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (WINNER)
Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun (WINNER)
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shōgun (WINNER)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (WINNER)
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
The Fall Guy (WINNER)
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Shogun (WINNER)
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin