Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Musicals Wicked, A Complete Unknown lead the way

AP |
Jan 09, 2025 07:55 AM IST

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 will stream live on Netflix on February 23. The ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell, also nominated for Nobody Wants This.

Wicked is the leading nominee for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown following closely behind.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Wicked and A Complete Unknown lead nominations.
Out-of-control wildfires that swept across Los Angeles and Southern California on Tuesday night forced the Screen Actors Guild to cancel its plans to announce the nominations live Wednesday morning. The nominations were instead issued by press release.

Notable television nominees include Shōgun, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and Hacks.

The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will be streamed live on Netflix on February 23. Bell is a nominee for the Netflix comedy series Nobody Wants This, as is her co-star Adam Brody.

Here's a complete list of nominees:

MOVIES

Ensemble

A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked.

Male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance

Male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Stunt ensemble

Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked.

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses

Comedy ensemble

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking

Male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlin, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin.

Stunt ensemble

The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
