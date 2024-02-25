List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
AP |
Feb 25, 2024 07:05 AM IST
List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Ali Wong, “Beef”
“The Last of Us”
“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I”
Share this article