How Purple Hearts led to Sofia Carson's surprise collaboration with BTS' Jimin

Sofia Carson has been named a Screen Actors Guild award ambassador alongside Noah Centineo, recognised for her positive influence and advocacy. This honour comes after a remarkable year for Sofia, marked by her standout performance in Netflix’s Carry On and her collaboration with BTS' Jimin on the hit song Slow Dance. Sofia Carson's role in Purple Hearts sparked a collaboration with BTS' Jimin, blending Hollywood and K-pop talent.

Carson gushes about collab with BTS Jimin

In an interview with HELLO! Magazine, Carson shared her experience while working with Jimin. She said, “I know that Jimin is a very special person and he has a beautiful heart, and they want to make sure that everyone that collaborates with him feels like they match him in that sense and I was so honoured when they told me that. We had a beautiful experience, and they flew me out to Seoul to shoot the video together and he's just the kindest heart and I'm so grateful.”

The collaboration happened after Jimin came across Carson’s vocals while watching Purple Hearts. His team later reached out to Carson to make the collaboration to become a reality. The Hollywood singer also expressed her admiration for the BTS member. She said, “Jimin watched Purple Hearts, true story. I was told that he loved the sound of my voice, and he thought it would be the perfect fit for him.”

Possibility of another collab between Carson and Jimin

When asked if another collaboration could be seen between Jimin and Carson in the future after Slow Dance, Carson told the media outlet, “We’ll see.” She also revealed that she would love to work with the Blackpink girl who Carson said was “killing it.” She added, “I'm super into what they're doing," as reported by HELLO! Magazine.

Meanwhile, Carson’s new movie The Life List’s trailer was also revealed. The movie, she said, was “one of my proudest pieces that I get to share with the world".