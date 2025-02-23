Ben Affleck’s daughter reportedly cut ties with Jennifer Lopez after feeling ‘used’ in parents’ split

Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet Affleck, is reportedly distancing herself from once-fond Jennifer Lopez after feeling she had been just a “pawn” in Bennifer's divorce. Violet Affleck is distancing from Jennifer Lopez, feeling like a pawn in Bennifer's divorce.

“Violet felt like she was used as a pawn so to speak during her dad’s split from JLo,” a source told Daily Mail.

“Jen supported her daughter getting close to the singer because she always puts her children first. But as the divorce loomed, the fact that Violet was hanging out with JLo and wearing her clothes was odd to the family. So too was Lynda Lopez visiting Violet at college,” the source explained.

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck co-parents his three children—Violet Anne, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12—with Jennifer Garner. Throughout their relationship, JLo was frequently seen spending time with Affleck’s children

Lopez and Affleck finalize divorce, Violet grows distant from stepmother

“Jen even let this slide because she wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree,” the source added. However, as Affleck and Lopez's marriage unravelled, Violet reportedly grew distant from her former stepmother after witnessing how deeply the split affected her father.

“Over time, Violet started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything,” the insider told Daily Mail. “Ben never said a word about JLo, but Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy's girl. This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore.”

The former couple officially ended their two-year marriage just last summer and finalized their divorce this January. Court filings indicate that Lopez and Affleck's divorce settlement included terms on their $61 million Los Angeles estate, with both parties opting to retain assets acquired individually and forgoing spousal support.

Since her divorce, Lopez has been focusing on self-care and embracing her independence. “J.Lo is starting to feel like herself again. She's making sure she is happy and that she's being a good mom,” one source told US Weekly.