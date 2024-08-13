Violet Affleck borrows JLo's fashion with a sentimental Ben Affleck throwback

Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, was snapped donning an all-too-familiar rosy pink dress for her day out. Stepping out for lunch in Los Angeles on Sunday, she wore a frilly two-toned Dolce & Gabbana frock that her stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, initially rocked in 2023 headlines. Violet looks just like her mother Jennifer Garner. Also seen here are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

While the teen's stepmom and father are grappling with their marital woes amid divorce rumours, Violet's choice of OOTD has whipped out bittersweet undercurrents of nostalgia and a major throwback to the time romance still seemed to be on the cards for the “Gigli” co-stars. Twinning with JLo, Violet appears to have pulled a fashion card straight out of Jenny From the Block's wardrobe.

Lopez initially wore the same dress on a Valentine's Day date with Ben in 2023. However, Violet kept things more chic and casual, minus the glam quotient of Jlo's look from that night. Sporting her spectacles, Violet went a more natural way, pairing the dress with her sporty sneakers.

Meanwhile, the “Marry Me” actress styled the midi dress with a belt that presumably accompanied the attire, bearing the logo of the Italian brand. The “On the Floor” songstress also rocked out her gold platform heels and diamond studs for the 2023 date night with the Batman actor.

Are Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet, and Jennifer Lopez on good terms?

In July 2024, Lopez and Violet were spotted walking arm-in-arm while spending time together in Southampton, New York, despite things not being all rainbows and sunshine in the “Atlas” actress and Affleck's marriage.

Estrangement rumours shattering their house of cards have been swirling as early as this year's first half, but sources seemingly set the record straight about Lopez's relationship with Violet, telling People magazine that they “really enjoy each other's company.”

“They both seem so happy to be spending this time together, and are just enjoying the moment,” the source added.

However, it remains unclear if Violet raided Lopez's closet to pick out her old dress for her Sunday outing or if it just happened to be her own piece, inspired by her stepmom's collection.

Whatever the case, it seems not all may be tense on the Affleck-Lopez front since the eldest Affleck kid reportedly spent her Sunday meeting with her step-siblings, JLo's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Violet's new snaps touched the fans' hearts, who loved the possibility that Lopez and Ben Affleck's daughter got along well despite the couple's marital tensions.

“I like the nice relationship Violet and Jlo have. So many step parents don’t get along with their step children,” someone commented on Instagram under a post relaying the latest development. A second person chimed in, “Seems like those 2 get along great. Love to see it.”

A third user wrote, “Affinity with the second mother! That's cute.”

“That’s cute! I’m glad they have a good relationship,” another user replied.