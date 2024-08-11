Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘Unstoppable’ reunion amid divorce rumours: All about sports biopic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving forward with their latest project, the highly anticipated film Unstoppable. Despite their marital troubles fueling divorce rumours and creating a buzz in Tinseltown, the couple is set to debut the sports biopic with Lopez in the spotlight and Affleck as a producer behind the scenes. The first look at the film was released on Thursday. Although the pair have been living separately for some time, the red carpet premiere might bring them together again. An old photograph of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from when they were engaged. (Instagram)

JLO and Ben Affleck’s ‘Unstoppable’

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome are teaming up for the inspiring wrestling biopic, "Unstoppable." Based on the true story of Anthony Robles, the film offers a glimpse into the life of a determined athlete who defied all odds. Directed by William Goldenberg and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity, the film is set to make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Also read: Celine Dion mocks Trump’s Titanic tune blunder, slams ‘unauthorised’ use at rally: ‘Really, that song?’

Amazon MGM Studios just dropped the first pictures from the movie this week, potlighting the Atlas star as Anthony's fierce and supportive mom, Judy. Despite recent reports suggesting a separation and selling their marital home, Lopez and Affleck remain professionally committed, collaborating on this upcoming project.

Cast of Unstoppable

The ensemble of Unstoppable features a distinguished cast, including Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle. These actors will bring to life the compelling narrative of Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg but defied the odds to secure the NCAA national championship title in 2011. This film is the pop star's second consecutive project for streaming services, right after Atlas on Netflix.

Also read: TikToker raises $320K for 90-year-old air force vet forced to pawn Jewellery for wife’s dementia care

Jennifer Lopez gears up for the sports biopic

The Jenny From the Block singer is reportedly navigating personal and professional challenges following a failed musical comeback, a canceled LA residency, and marital issues with Ben Affleck. Despite these setbacks, she appears confident about her new film, sharing the first look on her Instagram.

Although she didn’t mention Affleck’s production company or give him credit, Lopez posted photos of herself embracing Jharrel Jerome as she stepped into the shoes of a mother. This project marks Lopez and Affleck’s second film collaboration since their marriage in 2022, following their first joint effort, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which was released in February.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” Affleck told CBS last year. “Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is,” he praised Lopez.