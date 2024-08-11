TikToker raises $320K for 90-year-old air force vet forced to pawn Jewellery for wife’s dementia care

A TikTok user has sparked a nationwide outpouring of support for a 90-year-old Air Force veteran struggling to provide care for his wife, who is battling dementia. The heartbreaking sight of the veteran pawning his treasured possessions to cover his wife's rising medical bills went viral, sparking a wave of support online. Ready to help out, the TikToker started a donation drive that quickly collected over $320,000, providing some much-needed hope for the couple. Viral Video Sparks $320K in Donations for 90-Year-Old Veteran and Wife Battling Dementia(jenellemarie0212)

Air Force vet receives overwhelming support after viral video

TikTok sensation Jenelle Marie has become a beacon of hope after launching a GoFundMe campaign for her new friend identified as Donald. The New Hampshire man was captured on camera making the heartbreaking decision to pawn his cherished jewelry to take care of his wife.

Marie's kindness sparked a huge wave of support, with the GoFundMe page hitting a mind-blowing $320,000. The video about Donald's tough situation and Marie's kind gesture of offering him some support money has gotten over 5 million views, motivating lots of people to help out the veteran. “I know your struggling, I know you’re trying to take care of your wife,” she said. “I appreciate your [military] service,” the social media influencer was heard saying in the video.

Veteran's story inspires massive donation

The viral video captured on the streets of Manchester reveals a heartfelt story. Jenelle ran into this elderly man at the pawn shop and learned that the couple , who have no children and no immediate family, were struggling on their own. "He is the sweetest old man you could ever meet and loves his wife dearly," she said in the video.

Donald shared with Jenelle that he was trying to cover his wife’s medical bills after his landlord raised the rent. Before the fundraiser gained momentum, Jenelle posted a video where she gave Donald an envelope containing $1,200 she had raised. Although Donald initially hesitated to accept the money, Jenelle insisted, leading to tears of gratitude. "When I can afford it, one of these days I'm going to call you and ask you to lunch,” Donald told her in exchange for receiving kindness from a total stranger.

“You’re an angel in disguise, you really are,” he continued. “I don’t know what to say, I really don’t know what to say.”

The TikTok star responds, expressing her emotions but emphasising that they are just pleased to help. She explains that the money comes from her, her fiancé, and about 25 other people. As Donald prepares to leave, he can be heard saying in the video, "I'm so excited... this is fabulous.

"He's deathly afraid he's going to be displaced and that they are going to make his wife go to a home," Janelle wrote on the campaign page. "I'm currently looking to find him a new place to rent that is within his budget, but I was hoping I could fundraise some money to lessen his load of financial stress."