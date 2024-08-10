The Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain
Bottom of the pack - Manchester Originals - will clash with number 3-placed - Northern Superchargers in Match 27 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Originals have lost five of their six matches this season whereas the Superchargers have won three and lost two of their six encounters in the tournament.
Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 23 of the 2024 Men's Hundred
LAST 5 MATCHES
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L L L L W
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: W W W L NR
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ORIGINALS & SUPERCHARGERS
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI
Batters: Wayne Madsen, Max Holden
Allrounders: Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Paul Walter
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst
Bowlers: Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Tom Aspinwall
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI
Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Harry Brook
Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Ben Stokes
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson
Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)
1. PHIL SALT
Phil Salt hammered 58 off 41 deliveries in a Player of the Match performance against London Spirit and will be key for the Originals at the top of the order.
PHIL SALT IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 6
RUNS - 155
AVERAGE - 25.8
STRIKE RATE - 132.47
50/100 - 1/0
2. MATTHEW HURST
Matthew Hurst has been the pick of the Originals' batters this season and has scored 132 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 159.03.
MATTHEW HURST IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 4
RUNS - 132
AVERAGE - 33
STRIKE RATE - 159.03
50/100 - 2/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)
1. FAZALHAQ FAROOQI
Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker for Originals in the season with 6 dismissals at a strike rate of 15.5. His ability to swing the new ball makes him a dangerous bowler in the powerplay.
2. SIKANDAR RAZA
Sikandar Raza may not have shown his prowess with the bat yet but has been the most economical bowler for the Originals in the season with a brilliant economy rate of 7.8.
Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)
1. NICHOLAS POORAN
Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-getter for the Superchargers in the tournament with an aggregate of 161 runs which includes two fifties.
NICHOLAS POORAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 6
RUNS - 161
AVERAGE - 32.2
STRIKE RATE - 136.44
50/100 - 2/0
2. HARRY BROOK
Harry Brook has scored 120 runs in 5 innings in the competition at a strike rate of almost 143.
HARRY BROOK IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 120
AVERAGE - 30
STRIKE RATE - 142.85
50/100 - 1/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)
1. MATTHEW POTTS
Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for the Superchargers with 5 dismissals at an economy of 8.56 in the tournament.
2. MITCHELL SANTNER
Mitchell Santner could be a handful on a helpful Manchester wicket on Sunday. Although he has just picked four wickets from three innings this season, he has been very tidy bowling an immaculate line and length in the middle overs. Santner has an economy rate of 8.2 this season.
Venue and Pitch
The historic Old Trafford ground in Manchester has hosted 14 matches in the Men's Hundred with the honours being shared by the team batting first and chasing - both have won 6 games each at the venue while two matches have been called off due to rain. The captain who has won the toss has elected to chase on as many as 10 occasions at Old Trafford.
The average score batting first in Manchester is 143 while the average score chasing is 129. The spinners have outdone the pacers in Manchester with a better average, strike rate and economy rate.
MATCH PREDICTION
The Superchargers have a stronger batting line-up and start favourites. The Originals are too dependent on Phil Salt. The Superchargers also have a better spin attack and have a 65% chance of winning the encounter.
FANTASY XI
Our fantasy XI includes Brook as batter and Pooran, Hurst and Salt as the wicket-keeper batters. The all-rounders will be Raza, Short and Santner while the bowlers will be Potts, Farooqi, Rashid and Mir. The captain will be Pooran while the vice-captain will be Santner.
The reserve batter will be Adam Hose while the back-up bowler will be Reece Topley. The back-up all-rounder will be Ben Stokes.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (C), Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst
Batters: Harry Brook
Allrounders: Mitchell Santner (VC), Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short
Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Usama Mir
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Adam Hose
BOWLER – Reece Topley
ALL-ROUNDER – Ben Stokes