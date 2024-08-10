The Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain

Bottom of the pack - Manchester Originals - will clash with number 3-placed - Northern Superchargers in Match 27 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Originals have lost five of their six matches this season whereas the Superchargers have won three and lost two of their six encounters in the tournament. England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (PTI)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 23 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L L L L W

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: W W W L NR

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ORIGINALS & SUPERCHARGERS

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Max Holden

Allrounders: Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Paul Walter

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Tom Aspinwall

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Graham Clark, Adam Hose, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Ben Stokes

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. PHIL SALT

Phil Salt hammered 58 off 41 deliveries in a Player of the Match performance against London Spirit and will be key for the Originals at the top of the order.

PHIL SALT IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 6

RUNS - 155

AVERAGE - 25.8

STRIKE RATE - 132.47

50/100 - 1/0

2. MATTHEW HURST

Matthew Hurst has been the pick of the Originals' batters this season and has scored 132 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 159.03.

MATTHEW HURST IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 132

AVERAGE - 33

STRIKE RATE - 159.03

50/100 - 2/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. FAZALHAQ FAROOQI

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker for Originals in the season with 6 dismissals at a strike rate of 15.5. His ability to swing the new ball makes him a dangerous bowler in the powerplay.

2. SIKANDAR RAZA

Sikandar Raza may not have shown his prowess with the bat yet but has been the most economical bowler for the Originals in the season with a brilliant economy rate of 7.8.

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-getter for the Superchargers in the tournament with an aggregate of 161 runs which includes two fifties.

NICHOLAS POORAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 6

RUNS - 161

AVERAGE - 32.2

STRIKE RATE - 136.44

50/100 - 2/0

2. HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook has scored 120 runs in 5 innings in the competition at a strike rate of almost 143.

HARRY BROOK IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 120

AVERAGE - 30

STRIKE RATE - 142.85

50/100 - 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. MATTHEW POTTS

Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for the Superchargers with 5 dismissals at an economy of 8.56 in the tournament.

2. MITCHELL SANTNER

Mitchell Santner could be a handful on a helpful Manchester wicket on Sunday. Although he has just picked four wickets from three innings this season, he has been very tidy bowling an immaculate line and length in the middle overs. Santner has an economy rate of 8.2 this season.

Venue and Pitch

The historic Old Trafford ground in Manchester has hosted 14 matches in the Men's Hundred with the honours being shared by the team batting first and chasing - both have won 6 games each at the venue while two matches have been called off due to rain. The captain who has won the toss has elected to chase on as many as 10 occasions at Old Trafford.

The average score batting first in Manchester is 143 while the average score chasing is 129. The spinners have outdone the pacers in Manchester with a better average, strike rate and economy rate.

MATCH PREDICTION

The Superchargers have a stronger batting line-up and start favourites. The Originals are too dependent on Phil Salt. The Superchargers also have a better spin attack and have a 65% chance of winning the encounter.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Brook as batter and Pooran, Hurst and Salt as the wicket-keeper batters. The all-rounders will be Raza, Short and Santner while the bowlers will be Potts, Farooqi, Rashid and Mir. The captain will be Pooran while the vice-captain will be Santner.

The reserve batter will be Adam Hose while the back-up bowler will be Reece Topley. The back-up all-rounder will be Ben Stokes.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (C), Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst

Batters: Harry Brook

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner (VC), Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Usama Mir

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Adam Hose

BOWLER – Reece Topley

ALL-ROUNDER – Ben Stokes