Prince William and Kate ‘disgusted’ as Harry set to cash in on huge $8.5M Royal inheritance: Report

Tensions within the royal family are reportedly at an all-time high as Prince Harry stands to inherit a substantial $8.5 million windfall. The impending payout comes from a trust fund started by the late Queen Mother and is set to be released to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday next month. Sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton claim the couple is deeply upset and ‘disgusted’ by the financial boon for their estranged brother, particularly when they believe he has done ‘nothing’ to earn so. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (right) applaud Prince William after his speech during the promotion of the charity Heads Together at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. (REUTERS)

Harry to receive $8.5M royal fortune

“William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it,” an insider told the New York Post. The Duke will celebrate his 40th birthday in September, and thanks to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, he will not have to worry about financial troubles in future.

This huge chunk of money is coming from $90 million. trust fund set up by his great-grandma With a foresight for her family’s future, the Queen Mother allocated a portion of her wealth to a trust fund for her descendants. The rule of this fund is that Prince Harry will get his piece when he turns forty. William on the other hand will be benefitted from Duchy of Cornwall. This big gift is going to really help Harry become more financially independent.

William and Kate’s lack of trust for Harry

The estranged brother rift is reportedly deepening over time, and sources believe that the Prince and Princess of Wales do not think Harry deserves that income. “There’s nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday.” “William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation,” the insider added.

While King Charles is reportedly keen to move past old grievances and welcome Harry back, William and Kate are said to still hold a grudge over the harsh comments directed at them by the Duke in his Spare. William reportedly feels that Harry is being "rewarded" despite the negative treatment he has shown them.

“William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry’s now cashing in on his great-granny’s inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths,” the source added.

Unlike his brother, who got a big party at Westminster Abbey for his 40th birthday, Harry's going to get a lot more - a whopping $8.5 million which is far more than what William received when he turned 40. This comes in addition to making a ton of money from his Netflix deal with Meghan in September 2020.

What is Harry’s net worth?

Harry and Meghan's money stash is about to shoot up a lot because of this new cash flow. The combined net worth of the Sussexes is currently estimated at $60 million, according to the Mirror, since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Much of their financial success comes from the lucrative business deals they've secured. The couple is looking forward to rolling out their new Netflix shows and podcasts in addition to managing lifestyle business among other philanthropic works.