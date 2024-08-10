Ben Affleck all smiles and ‘thriving’ ahead of possible divorce from Jennifer Lopez: ‘He is working nonstop…

Ben Affleck is maintaining a steady public demeanor amid growing speculation about the state of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The usually ‘grumpy-faced’ actor was spotted looking upbeat and focused as he dived headfirst into work, spending long hours on set, while Jennifer Lopez continues flocking to restaurants and spending time with the kids. According to insiders, the actor, still living in his Brentwood property, is ‘doing well’ as he works ‘non-stop’ amid rumors of marital woes with Jennifer Lopez. US actors Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck is ‘doing well’ as he returns to work

A source told People that Affleck has yet to move into his newly purchased LA mansion, which he reportedly bought on JLo’s birthday. “Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy, and he’s been working nonstop,” the source said. They emphasised that the summer has been particularly challenging for him as he continues to live in his Brentwood, California property, separate from his wife.

While the pop star was busy with her time in the Hamptons and her European tour, Affleck was frequently photographed spending time with his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. One reason cited for his decision to leave the marital home with JLo was its distance, making it inconvenient for the kids to visit. The source noted, “The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too.”

Ben Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12. Jennifer Lopez has two children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony: 16-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz.

"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either," the source adds. "He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Jen and Ben’s ‘divorce’ drama drags on

From speculation about a split to rumours of reconciliation and now imminent divorce on tables, the Gigli co-stars are sending clear signals that they’re unlikely to reunite, given the massive distance between them. It’s been months since they’ve been seen together, and sources reveal that they are close to filing for divorce, though the potential embarrassment has delayed the process. Following Affleck’s recent home purchase, it was reported that the pop star too is on a house hunt after they listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that the actor appeared jolly as he arrived for work, greeting everyone with a wave and a smile. The busy actor and acclaimed director has been occupied with filming a sequel to his successful 2016 action movie,The Accountant.