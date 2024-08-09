Jennifer Lopez’s trusted circle ‘hates’ Ben Affleck including long time bestie: ‘They went along anyway because…’

The honeymoon is officially over, at least according to Jennifer Lopez’s inner circle. Sources close to the pop icon are alleging that her team has a less-than-stellar opinion of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Amid rumours of a troubled marriage and subsequent split, insiders are claiming that Affleck's behaviour has been a major point of contention, with some going as far as to label him a “triple-A a--hole.” An old photograph of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from when they were engaged. (Instagram)

Benny Median disdain for Ben Affleck dates back to first split

According to Page Six, some of Jennifer Lopez’s close friends have never been fond of Ben Affleck, dating back to their initial relationship and breakup over two decades ago. Among them is Lopez’s long-time manager, Benny Medina. His disdain for Affleck reportedly dates back to the couple’s failed engagement in the early 2000s, as a source revealed to the outlet.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘desperately’ want Royal olive branch as new threat surfaces over Duke’s…

“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” the insider added. Jennifer Lopez and her long-time manager Benny Medina have a relationship that's both professional and deeply trusting. Medina, who played a crucial role in elevating Lopez from a dancer on the 90s sketch show In Living Color to a global superstar, was a key figure in her rise to fame. Despite their close bond, Lopez and Medina went their separate ways in 2003.

And now insiders have disclosed that Affleck was supposedly one of the reason for that split. The Jenny From the Block singer however didn’t let go of Medina and rehired him in 2004. This reconciliation came few years after she ended her relationship with Affleck for the first time while also calling off their engagement.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s tour terror threat left Travis Kelce ‘anxious’ as he was ready to risk it all by dropping…

‘Nothing to say about’ Lopez and Affleck split

Although J.Lo’s manager has frequently been seen accompanying the singer throughout the summer, during which she was apart from Affleck, he has remained silent on the potential split. He also refrained from commenting when they rekindled their romance. As insiders believe, "He knows her well and knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?"

Now that the wedding is on the brink, sources believe the Gigli co-stars are delaying the divorce to avoid further humiliation after praising their relationship in an Amazon documentary. “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together,” a source previously told Page Six.

“No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole,” a second source said.

Lopez’s fractured relationship with bestie Leah Remini

Medina wasn't the only one who had doubts about Ben Affleck. The comeback of the Bennifer love also put a strain on Jennifer Lopez's deep friendship with Leah Remini, a confidante she met through ex-husband Marc Anthony. A source previously revealed that Remini urged Lopez to carefully consider the reasons for their initial breakup before diving back into a relationship with Affleck. The Atlas star reportedly didn’t even invite Remini to her wedding with the actor.

“Because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner. J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties,” the source explained. However, reports earlier surafced how Remini got back in touch with JLO following rumours of her marriage trouble surfaced.