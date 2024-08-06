Jennifer Lopez spotted visiting her LA mansion without wedding ring amid Ben Affleck split rumours

Just a few days after actor Ben Affleck bought a $20 million home in Los Angeles (LA) amid rumours around trouble in his married life, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez was seen on a house hunting spree. And what caught everyone’s attention was that she was not wearing her wedding ring. Also read: Jennifer Lopez delays divorce proceedings as she feels Ben Affleck 'humiliated' her Jennifer and Ben got married at an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

JLo ditches the wedding ring

Over the weekend, the On the Floor singer was seen touring a $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The house is about 15 minutes from the home she shares with her husband Ben, which is also listed at the same price.

As seen in the photographs obtained by TMZ, Jennifer, 55, was not wearing her wedding ring when she stepped out to check the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion with her 16-year-old child Emme and a real estate agent.

They began their day by stopping by a coffee stop before heading to the 12,294-square-foot mansion. The house includes an infinity-edge pool, a home gym, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, full sports courts, and a 10-seat theatre.

She was seen wearing a plunging black top, high waisted cream trousers and nude platform heels. She completed the look with large sunglasses, a purse and a visibly ringless finger.

This marks the first time the star has completely ditched her wedding bands. Her outing comes after Ben ditched his wedding ring while showing off his new makeover of a faux hawk and rocker tee on Saturday.

Trouble in love paradise

Jennifer and Ben’s second shot at their love story seems to be not going well. The once-loved up couple have been staying separately for over a year. Ben has been staying in a Brentwood rental, while JLo has mostly been vacationing.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, before celebrating the following month with a larger event in Savannah, Georgia. They previously dated from 2002 to 2004.

After their rekindled romance set tinsel town abuzz, reports of trouble started seeping out earlier this year. Now, fresh reports indicate that they are not on talking terms, which is making it tough for them to reach an agreement for divorce proceedings.

At the moment, they are refusing to talk in person or over the phone, and are yet to get the help of lawyers. However, they plan to hire divorce lawyers after they reach a settlement.