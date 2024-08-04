Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring for rebellious makeover: ‘The Jennifer Lopez glow wore off real quick,’ fans say

Ben Affleck has unveiled a striking new look amid ongoing speculation about the status of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The actor was recently spotted sporting a faux hawk hairstyle and a rocker-inspired outfit, a noticeable contrast from his usual more polished appearance. Fans were quick to point out not only his new edgy style but also a visible weight loss. The changes come hot on the heels of a report that the couple has already signed their divorce paper and is looking forward to a fresh start. US actors Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck embraces a new look

Gone are the days of the stiff, suited-up Ben Affleck, often sporting a signature grumpy look beside wife Jennifer Lopez. The Accountant 2 star has traded in his formal attire for a decidedly edgier look. Recent paparazzi shots by Daily Mail sporting a faux hawk and a funky t-shirt layered under a black leather jacket, paired with grey jeans. Affleck’s new appearance has sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating about the changes in his personal life.

Affleck ditches the ring again

Yes, we saw Jennifer Lopez subtly hinting at potential trouble by switching her wedding ring to her right hand, and now Ben Affleck has made a more overt statement. The actor, fresh off a $20 million LA home purchase, has embraced a punk rock aesthetic.

Caught casually walking around a parking lot before he jumped on his electric bike, Affleck looked more relaxed. Fans couldn't help but draw parallels to his previous transformation during his separation from Jennifer Garner, wondering what's going on with his marriage now.

Fans react

Reacting to the newly surfaced pictures, a fan wrote, “I feel like he lost a lot of weight.” Another added, “I just remembered when he and Garner divorced, dude got a huge back tattoo of a phoenix. They asked Garner about it, and she said... bless his heart, lmao...” “He looks a hot mess. At least J.Lo had him well-groomed,” another commented. “The J.Lo glow wore off real quick, chile,” another said.

Is Lopez’s cocktail line to blame for the split?

Ever since the Gigli co-stars started living apart, many theories have surfaced citing potential reasons for the split. While multiple sources in the past claimed that J.Lo’s overwhelming fame and constant camera attention were too much for Affleck, who felt his private life was suffering, a new report suggests that Lopez’s new cocktail line was the final straw in the relationship, as it challenged a sober Affleck.

A source told Mail, “Ben had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse, Jen decided to start her own spritzer line for more money, as if she did not have enough. This was one of the things that broke the camel's back. But Ben saved his sobriety."