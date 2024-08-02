Jennifer Lopez trolled for her expensive but ‘ugly’ bag worth $70K; internet calls it absurd

Jennifer Lopez often makes headlines that chronicle the dramatic journey of her relationship with Ben Affleck. Her recent handbag, too, sparked online debates about the celebrity culture of extravagant expenditure. Captured in a video that went viral, the fashion icon’s accessory became a hot topic but for all the wrong reasons. Jennifer Lopez's new Birkin bag wasn't a hit with fans.

ALSO READ: Team USA's Simone Biles, Suni Lee won Olympic gold covered in 47,000 Swarovski crystals

Curious case of JLo’s handbag

The 55-year singer was spotted in Hampton, shopping with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck. She carried a Hermes 2011 straw picnic bag with brown leather. It’s a second-hand, pre-owned bag. JLo wore a flowy white tank top, and jeans, with golden hoops. Her look was casual, urban chic with the Hermes Kelly Picnic bag.

A TikTok user revealed its cost to be $70,000, which approximately would be ₹58 lakh. As a second-hand bag, the high cost sparked a debate about the reckless overconsumption of luxury goods, both new and pre-owned. Deemed ridiculous by some, the reaction even took on a self-deprecating humor to reflect on the issue

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in fresh-off-the-runway mini dress for Ulajh screening; internet compares it to 'rawa dosa'

Reactions

Netizens booed her over the exorbitant handbag, which according to them looked too ugly to be a luxury handbag. Some users commented they would find it in Fiji streets for $5 or it looked like a Walmart basket, while others said JLo was wearing their annual salary.

There’s a general consensus that the $70K bag was ridiculous and instead looked like a cheap bag from some flea market. The absurdity of the high cost of the second-hand bag, that too with an outlandish and mediocre design left people confused. However, a handful supported her choice, saying that she earned her money and could do whatever with it, as $70K is nothing to her. But JLo’s influence in the fashion arena is undeniable, always grabbing the spotlight with her styling.

ALSO READ: Bored of same old saree drapes and kaftan styles? Here are 6 trendy tips to upgrade your fashion game