Akshay Kumar says ‘simple’ son Aarav ‘wears second-hand clothes’, doesn't want to be an actor

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had their first child, son Aarav, in 2002; their daughter Nitara was born in 2012. Aarav turned 21 last year. In the first episode of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s new talk show, Dhawan Karenge, which dropped on JioCinema on Monday, Akshay said that despite being a star kid, Aarav isn’t interested in films, instead he wants to pursue a career in fashion. Also read: Akshay Kumar shares stunning pic of ‘angrez puttar’ Aarav Akshay Kumar with his son Aarav. (File Photo)

'Aarav is a very simple boy'

Akshay also spoke about wife-author Twinkle Khanna and him raising Aarav to be a simple man. As per a report by The Indian Express, Akshay told Shikhar, “I am happy the way Twinkle and I have brought up Aarav; he is a very simple boy. My daughter, on the other hand, likes clothes... We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion; he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that ‘I don’t want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do’.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

'He left home at the age of 15'

Akshay also praised his son for his unique lifestyle choices. Despite his privileged background, Aarav has chosen to live a simple life, Akshay said, adding that he does all the household chores himself and prefers not to splurge on expensive clothes. The actor also opened up about how Aarav left home at the age of 15 to study abroad, a decision that reflects his independence and self-reliance.

Akshay said, “My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14... He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn’t believe in wastage.”

Twinkle funded kids' education from her savings

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna said that she had paid for her children's education. On her channel Tweak India, she said, “I’m using, what would have been my daughters college fund, to fund myself. I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas… I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why am I working, if I am not spending on anything.”