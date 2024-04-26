Akshay Kumar's son Aarav parties with Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan and Orry in London. See pic

Orry shares photo with star kids Nysa and Aarav

"Dinner... fun times... about last night," wrote Orry along with the photo. The picture of Nysa, Aarav and Orry posing together was taken on Thursday at Park Chinois Mayfair, a high-end Chinese restaurant in London.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While Nysa wore a grey top with denim bottoms, Aarav looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He was seen holding a glass in his hand while wrapping an arm around Orry.

Kajol's crush on Akshay

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Kajol, appeared on The Kapil Sharma show in 2020. On the show, the filmmaker shared an anecdote of when Kajol had a crush on Akshay.

Karan had said, “Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar, I remember. Abhi bol sakte hain. Pure premiere mein woh Akshay Kumar ko dundh rahi thi aur main unka sahara bann gaya tha. Secretly shayad main bhi Akshay Kumar ko dundh raha tha (Now we can talk about it. At a movie's premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay and I was there to help her. May be secretly I too was searching for him).”

Watch Kajol and Akshay's old video

In 2023, a video of Kajol not being able to take her eyes off Akshay while he spoke during an interview, surfaced on Reddit. She was caught on camera staring at Akshay. The caption read, “That stare by Kajol indeed says she really had big crush on Akshay Kumar.”