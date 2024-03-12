Ranveer Singh mocks Orry in funny new video: 'I still don't know what he does but if he touches you...'
Even Ranveer Singh does not know what Orry does, but he sure knows all about Orry's signature 'hand on chest' pose with celebs.
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is everywhere, but people, celebrities included, have no clue what he does. On Tuesday, Orry, who is known for being best friends with everyone from Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan, shared an unseen video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The hilarious clip features Orry with actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Also read | 2023 was the year of Orry: Decoding why the internet loves Orhan Awatramani
Ranveer Singh and Orry's video
In the video, Ranveer introduced Orry by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orry. Till date, I don't know what it is that he does.” Arjun Kapoor chimed in to say Orry is a 'liver', a reference to what Orry often says in social media videos and interviews. Orry has often said that since he 'lives', he is a liver.
Ranveer Singh then went on to decode Orry's signature pose in photos with celebrities. He said, "Orry is a case study... But if Orry touches you this way (Ranveer placed his hand on Orry's chest) and puts it out on social media, it means you have been approved by Orry; and if not, you still have work to do. Am I right Orry?"
Orry then said, "Yeah and higher the touch (of his hand on a celeb's chest), the more relevant you are." Then Orry spoke about a scoring system based on his hand placement in his celebrity pics. Orry said, a celebrity is 'a 10', when he keeps his hand right above their chest.
Orry at Ambani bash
Orry has been sharing videos and pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities between March 1-3 featured celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among many others. Recently, he shared clips and pictures of himself interacting with Rihanna on day 1 of the Ambani festivities.
