 Ranveer Singh mocks Orry in funny video: 'Still don't know what he does but…' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh mocks Orry in funny new video: 'I still don't know what he does but if he touches you...'

Ranveer Singh mocks Orry in funny new video: 'I still don't know what he does but if he touches you...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 12, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Even Ranveer Singh does not know what Orry does, but he sure knows all about Orry's signature 'hand on chest' pose with celebs.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is everywhere, but people, celebrities included, have no clue what he does. On Tuesday, Orry, who is known for being best friends with everyone from Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan, shared an unseen video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The hilarious clip features Orry with actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Also read | 2023 was the year of Orry: Decoding why the internet loves Orhan Awatramani

Ranveer Singh with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in a new video.
Ranveer Singh with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in a new video.

Ranveer Singh and Orry's video

In the video, Ranveer introduced Orry by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orry. Till date, I don't know what it is that he does.” Arjun Kapoor chimed in to say Orry is a 'liver', a reference to what Orry often says in social media videos and interviews. Orry has often said that since he 'lives', he is a liver.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ranveer Singh then went on to decode Orry's signature pose in photos with celebrities. He said, "Orry is a case study... But if Orry touches you this way (Ranveer placed his hand on Orry's chest) and puts it out on social media, it means you have been approved by Orry; and if not, you still have work to do. Am I right Orry?" 

Orry then said, "Yeah and higher the touch (of his hand on a celeb's chest), the more relevant you are." Then Orry spoke about a scoring system based on his hand placement in his celebrity pics. Orry said, a celebrity is 'a 10', when he keeps his hand right above their chest.

Orry at Ambani bash

Orry has been sharing videos and pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities between March 1-3 featured celebrity guests such as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among many others. Recently, he shared clips and pictures of himself interacting with Rihanna on day 1 of the Ambani festivities.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On