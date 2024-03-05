 Rihanna admires Orry’s earrings at Anant-Radhika’s gala, he gifts them to her | Trending - Hindustan Times
Rihanna admires Orry's earrings at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's gala, he gifts them to her

Rihanna admires Orry’s earrings at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s gala, he gifts them to her

Mar 05, 2024

Orry took to Instagram to share that his earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’ after he gifted them to singer Rihanna during Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s gala.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on March 1. During the gala, he interacted with several people, including singer Rihanna. Both of them posed for pictures together, and Rihanna even showed admiration for Orry’s earrings. In a sweet gesture, Orry gave her his earrings. Orry took to Instagram to share that his earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’. He even shared pictures of himself with the singer, posing for the camera with his earrings.

Orry and Rihanna posing for photos at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar. (Instagram/@orry)
Orry and Rihanna posing for photos at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar. (Instagram/@orry)

“The journey of my earrings. They’re in a better place now. They found love in Jamnagar,” wrote Orry in his Instagram post.

The pictures show Rihanna posing with Orry. She has his earrings in her hand. One of the pictures also shows Rihanna flaunting Orry’s earrings while posing for a photo with Shah Rukh Khan. Rihanna also poses for a picture with Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani.

Take a look at the post shared by Orry here:

Orry shared this post a few minutes ago on Instagram. It has since then collected numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few comments here:

“No way, Orry and Rihanna in one frame. I can’t. Faves,” posted an individual.

Another added, “‘They found love in Jamnagar’. Love it!”

“Love the earrings,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Orry being Orry.”

“Rihanna x Orry. Just magical,” said a fifth.

A sixth joined, “The post we waited for.”

“Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna together. OMG!” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this? Did Orry’s earrings steal your heart, too?

