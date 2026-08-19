DU teachers urge VC to withdraw order on recovery of PhD, MPhil increments

Delhi University has ordered for recovering advance increments given to PhD and MPhil degree holders who acquired their degrees after January 1, 2016, a move that has garnered strong opposition from the faculty. Delhi University (File Photo)

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) of Delhi University opposed the university administration's decision to recover advance increments from teachers who acquired PhD or MPhil degrees after January 1, 2016, calling the move "ridiculous and unacceptable".

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In a letter addressed to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, DTF office-bearers and members of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), Executive Council and Academic Council urged the university to withdraw its August 17, 2026 letter directing such recoveries.

The teachers said the university's latest communication referred to a University Grants Commission (UGC) letter dated August 13, 2025, and a DU letter dated August 20, 2025. They claimed that the latest communication would lead to recovery of advance increments from teachers who acquired MPhil or PhD degrees after January 1, 2016 and are due to retire within one year.

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The DTF said the decision was being implemented without any discussion in the Executive Council and described it as a "major setback" for teachers.

The teachers also raised concerns over the DU letter dated August 20, 2025, which, according to them, directed that a status quo be maintained for faculty members who had already been granted advance increments.

They alleged that this allowed colleges that had withdrawn advance increments for obtaining PhD or MPhil degrees to continue with the practice. The teachers said the issue had been repeatedly raised in Academic Council and Executive Council meetings, but the university had not responded to their demands.

The DTF urged the university administration to immediately withdraw the August 17 letter and ensure that all colleges continue to honour MPhil and PhD-related increments until the matter is settled by the UGC.

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The teachers also pointed out that the UGC, at its 595th meeting held on January 30, 2026, had forwarded a recommendation supporting restoration of the increments to the Ministry of Education for consideration.

The letter was signed by DUTA Executive members Biswajit Mohanty, Dinesh Kataria, V.S. Dixit and Yasha Yadav, Executive Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya, and Academic Council members Anumeha Mishra, Jitendra Meena, Monami Sinha and Sanjeev Kaushal. (ANI)