India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Head-to-head, records and numbers behind hockey’s greatest rivalry

Yet, the two former powerhouses have spent years trying to reclaim that old glory. India's decline began around the 1980s, while Pakistan's fall came about a decade later. Both have since struggled to return to the level that once made them dominant forces in world hockey.

The story of India and Pakistan in hockey, however, has been vastly different from that in cricket. Both teams have endured similar struggles after once standing at the pinnacle of the sport. India won Olympic gold eight times and lifted the World Cup in 1975, while Pakistan claimed three Olympic titles and a record four World Cups.

Just like in cricket, the numbers behind hockey's greatest rivalry do not quite do justice to the hype that has endured through the decades. And yet, the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, is sold out for Wednesday's Pool D clash at the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup , with a place in the next round at stake in what has become a do-or-die contest.

What is the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in hockey?

What is the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in hockey?

India's biggest triumph during that era came in the 1975 World Cup final, when they beat Pakistan 2-1 to win their only men's World Cup title. But Pakistan enjoyed greater overall success, winning four World Cups and eight Asian Games gold medals.

That shift turned into sustained Pakistan dominance in the 1970s. Pakistan won nine of 13 meetings against India during the decade, followed by 22 victories in the 1980s, 13 in the 1990s and 27 in the 2000s.

Pakistan claimed their first Olympic gold by beating India in the 1960 Rome final. India responded by defeating Pakistan in the 1964 Tokyo final, but Pakistan won the Asian Games clashes in 1962 and 1970, with India taking the 1966 title.

One of hockey's fiercest and oldest rivalries dates back to the 1956 Olympics, when India beat Pakistan 1-0. But it was during the 1960s that Pakistan began gaining the upper hand.

The rivalry, however, and more importantly the hype surrounding it, has remained intact.

Head-to-head across every format the two sides have met in — Test series, Olympics, World Cup and beyond.

The tables finally began to turn in the 2010s, when India won 19 of their 35 meetings against Pakistan, who managed just eight victories.

The shift has been even more pronounced in the current decade. Pakistan are yet to beat India in the eight meetings since 2020, with India winning seven and one ending in a draw.

Pakistan, however, still hold the edge in the all-time head-to-head record, winning 82 of 183 meetings compared with India's 69, with 32 draws.

But if the rivalry is judged by the recent past, the tables have unmistakably turned. India have gone from chasing Pakistan to setting the pace.

What is the record in Hockey World Cup meetings? The two sides have met five times at the Hockey World Cup, with India winning three and Pakistan two. India have scored 10 goals across those victories, while Pakistan have scored seven.

The last World Cup meeting came in 2010, when India beat Pakistan 4-1 in New Delhi. The neighbours have not met at the tournament since. Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2014 and 2023 editions, while the two sides did not face each other at the 2018 World Cup.

Wednesday's clash will therefore be their first World Cup meeting in 16 years — and with a place in the next round on the line, the latest chapter could carry more weight than the numbers alone suggest.

Why is Wednesday's India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup clash crucial? India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, but came crashing down against a stronger England side, losing 1-4 after conceding three goals in the second half. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost 1-4 to England before being held to a 3-3 draw by Wales.

That leaves India with three points from two matches, while Pakistan have just one. India need at least a draw to secure progression, whereas Pakistan must win to keep their World Cup campaign alive. England have already booked their place in the next round after winning both their matches.