'First The Butcher, now PAC': AEW and WWE fans mourn deaths of two stars in one month

“AEW is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” AEW said in a statement posted on X.

Wrestling fans are mourning the death of AEW star PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, after All Elite Wrestling announced his passing. The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, with many expressing shock over the death of the Newcastle upon Tyne-born wrestler.

It added that Satterley “began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

How did fans react to PAC's unexpected death after his final AEW match?

How did fans react to PAC's unexpected death after his final AEW match?

What impact did PAC have in AEW and WWE during his career?

What impact did PAC have in AEW and WWE during his career?

What was PAC's real name and background in wrestling?

What was PAC's real name and background in wrestling?

ALSO READ: RJ Harvey injury update: What happened to Broncos RB? Latest status after concussion evaluation

PAC joined AEW in 2019 and, “held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

Fans react to PAC's death The announcement triggered an immediate response from wrestling fans on social media.

One user responding to the news, wrote: “@grok we are so sad, can we know the cause of death,” asking whether any information about PAC's cause of death was available.

Another user said, “Unbelievably tragic news. Thank you for all the incredible memories, high-flying moments, and unforgettable matches over the years. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones."

Another X user said, “First the butcher and now PAC my lord my heart can’t take much more Rip brother.”

“Im completely at a lost for words I just saw him on Wednesday RIP Pac,” another fan wrote on X.

The reactions came as fans also remembered Andy Williams, better known as The Butcher, whose death was recently mourned across the professional wrestling community.

ALSO READ: Eight US Marines injured after Iranian missile strikes vessel in Strait of Hormuz: Report

PAC's wrestling career Benjamin Satterley, known professionally as PAC, was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. According to AEW, he began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations around the world. The promotion described him as a wrestler known for his “innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

Satterley also wrestled for WWE under the name Neville. WWE's official profile lists Neville as a former NXT Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and describes him as a highly agile performer from Newcastle upon Tyne.

PAC signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, according to AEW. The promotion said he subsequently “held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

AEW's announcement of his death did not provide a cause of death. The promotion said only that it was “saddened to announce the passing” of Satterley and offered condolences to his family, friends and fans.