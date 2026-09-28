AI traffic camera mistakes guitar for helmetless pillion; Bengaluru man fined

Souvik Dutta shared an image on X showing him riding the two-wheeler while wearing a helmet and carrying the guitar on his back. The incident reportedly took place on September 15, 2026.

A man in Karnataka's Bengaluru, riding his wife’s two-wheeler alone with a guitar strapped to his back, was reportedly issued a traffic challan after an AI-powered camera allegedly mistook the musical instrument for a pillion rider without a helmet.

Guitar mistaken for pillion rider Following the alleged detection, his wife received a ₹500 traffic challan for pillion riding without helmet.

Dutta later tagged the Bengaluru Traffic Police on X, questioning the accuracy of the AI-based traffic violation detection system and requesting that the challan be cancelled.

“I was riding my wife’s two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic, my wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for ‘pillion riding without helmet’,” he wrote in a September 26 post, adding, “So much for AI-based traffic violation detection! Please revoke the challan #AISlop.”

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Bengaluru traffic police responded immediately In response, the Bengaluru Traffic Police asked Dutta to email automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in for rectification of the alleged violation or contact 080-22943381 / 080-22942883.

In a reply to a comment on Sunday, Dutta updated that the challan has since been revoked.

AI traffic enforcement system used in Bengaluru According to Bengaluru Traffic Police website, ITEMS — Intelligent Traffic Enforcement Management System — consists of 250 global-shutter Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 violation-evidence cameras, installed at 50 major traffic junctions across Bengaluru.

These cameras use artificial intelligence and deep-learning technology, supported by AI-based software, to detect seven types of traffic violations like red light jumping, stop line violation, not wearing a helmet, over speeding, triple riding, usage of mobile phone and not wearing seat belt.

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As per the BTP website, each detected violation is then manually verified to ensure its accuracy. Once confirmed, an e-challan is generated and issued to the violator through SMS, as well as in physical form through an IMV133 notice. In this case however, the question of whether this challan was manually checked or not remains.

(With inputs from PTI)