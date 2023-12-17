Inside Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Orry's holiday in London with Oriental cuisines, walks, selfies, fun rides. See pics

Ahead of Christmas, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani travelled to London for a holiday ahead of Christmas. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Orhan aka Orry posted a bunch of pictures from their trip. (Also Read | Orry skips his signature pose while partying with Suhana Khan, clicks pics with Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea) Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Orry holiday in London.

Orry shares pics from London

In the first picture, Orry posed inside an event held ahead of Christmas. He was seen in warm clothes as he smiled for the camera. Orry and Janhvi Kapoor also posed for pictures inside a photo booth. They smiled and gave goofy expressions for the photos. The next picture showed Orry enjoying a snack.

Orry poses with Nysa

Orry also shared a video as he took a ride. In the clip, a person asked him, "What do you do for a living?" He smiled and flashed the peace sign as the ride started. The next photo featured Orry and Nysa Devgan posing on the street. While Orry pouted, Nysa, dressed in a white outfit, smiled for the camera.

Orry spends day out with Janhvi

Orry also shared a photo as he stood in front of the mirror in a brown jacket, charcoal denims, and a bag. Janhvi and Orry also took a walk on the streets of London. In a photo, Janhvi was seen in a black sweater, matching pants and boots. She and Orry also had a meal in a restaurant. As they posed with sushi, several other dishes were seen on a table in front of them.

Orry pens note

In another picture, Orry had fries and a beverage as he closed his eyes. The last photo showed several trolley bags stacked at the back of a car. Sharing the pictures, Orry wrote, "The value of a vacation (love letter emoji) #VoV." Orry regularly shares pictures on Instagram from his travels.

About Janhvi's film

Fans will see Janhvi in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao. Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, is a sports drama. Janhvi will also be seen in Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

