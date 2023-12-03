Orry skips his signature pose while partying with Suhana Khan, clicks pics with Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry attended businessman Arvind Dubash's star-studded party in Mumbai and posted photos online. From clicking pictures with singer Kanika Kapoor to dancing the night away with interior designer Sussanne Khan, Orry did what he does best, capture celebs at parties. He also posed with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is about to mark her entry into Bollywood with The Archies. Also read: Orry is the breakthrough star of the year says filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane Orhan Awatramani shares party pics with Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea and Kanika Kapoor.

Orry posed with Suhana Khan

Orry skipped his signature hand pose for Suhana. The star kid looked stunning in a dark grey bodycon dress at the party. Orry was in a white T-shirt and denim look.

Others at the party

Kanika Kapoor struck the Orry pose in a photo with him. Orry also shared a photo with his friend Sussanne Khan. He wrote for her, “Just me and my 16 year old best friend.” Sussanne's boyfriend, actor Arslan Gonim also joined him for a photo.

Others at the party with Orry were actor Dino Morea, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani and others. Orry also met businessman Adar Poonawalla at the private celebration.

Orry previously entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 as the new Wildcard. Orry rose to popularity after he was first seen with Janhvi Kapor. As per reports, Orry used to be schoolmates with the rich kids of Bollywood. A few years ago, Kiara Advani also mentioned in an interview that Orry's older brother was her classmate; Orry was her junior in school, she added.

Who is Orry?

Orry is often seen partying with star kids like Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. He recently opened up about what he does for a living on Bigg Boss, something people continue to ask him.

When Salman asked him, “Orry kya karta he ye mujhe bhi janna he (What does Orry do for a living, even I want to know),” Orry rolled his eyes and answered, "Bahut kaam karta he... suraj ke saath uthta he. Chaand ke saath sota he (A lot of work. I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon)." His answer left Salman and the internet in splits.

