Who is Orhan Awatramani: Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana's omnipresent BFF

Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have one thing in common – a close friend named Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Orhan is often seen partying with Suhana Khan, Nysa, Janhvi, Sara, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, and Bhumi Pednekar, among many other celebrities. He also travels with his famous friends. (Also Read | Khushi Kapoor parties with Orhan Awatramani in Dubai, attends Atif Aslam Dubai concert) Orhan Awatramani is a good friend of Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan.

Orhan, who is very active on Instagram, is also known for his fashion sense. An avid traveller, Orhan documents his journey on Instagram. Currently, he is in Mumbai. Orhan first came under the media spotlight after he was regularly seen with Janhvi Kapoor. They shared photos on Instagram from their outings and also left comments on each other's posts. Though dating rumours of the two emerged, last year Janhvi clarified he was her close friend.

Though he is regularly seen travelling and sharing pictures, people were in the dark about his profession. Earlier this year, Orhan finally responded after being asked if he has a ‘9 to 5 job’. He told Cosmopolitan India, “No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

Orhan also said that he cannot describe his profession as he is a ‘singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator’. “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now,” he had added.

Last month, producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor along with Orhan and other friends attended Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai. Orhan posted several pictures and videos with friends from a club. Recently, Orry along with his friends celebrated Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa's birthday at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. The pre-birthday celebrations started with their midnight dinner. They feasted on the food by a lake under the moon. Apart from spending time with his friends, Orhan is also seen attending several events across the globe.

