Orry teaches his signature pose to Joe Jonas in new pics with Nick Jonas from star-studded party with Sussanne, Malaika

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has shared new photos from a recent party with the Jonas Brothers. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Orry gave a peek as he posed with many celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sussanne Khan in his signature pose. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone cheers Nick Jonas' Maan Meri Jaan performance at Lollapalooza India; gives shoutout to Priyanka) (L-R) Adar Poonawalla, Nick Jonas, Orry and Joe Jonas.

Orry shares pic with Nick, Kevin, Joe, Malaika

For the party, held in Mumbai recently, Orry opted for a white T-shirt, denims and shoes. Nick was seen in a printed yellow coord set. Joe Jonas opted for a denim shirt and dark blue trousers. Kevin Jonas wore a brown T-shirt under a striped shirt and denims.

Who wore what to the party

Apart from the Jonas Brothers, the party was attended by Adar Poonawalla, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tania Shroff among others. Malaika was seen in a blue dress and white blazer, while Sussanne opted for a black dress. Aditi wore a navy blue sweater and blue denims.

Orry does his signature pose with Nick Jonas

The first photo featured Orry doing his signature pose--with his hand on Nick's chest. Joe stood behind him with his hand on Orry's arm. Adar also posed with the trio. Orry also posed with only Nick in another picture.

Orry pens note

A photo featured Samiksha Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari posing with Orry. Malaika and Amrita also made faces and goofed around in a picture collage with Orry. He also shared his photo, in which several hands were seen on his chest. Sharing the photos, Orry captioned the post, "Everybody’s posing, but they’re posing like me."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Orry also posted a bunch of pictures. Sharing his post, he wrote, "About last Saturday night. @adarpoonawalla & @natashapoonawalla's glamorous afterparty." Posting an old photo with Natasha Poonawalla, Orry wrote, "The only thing more glamorous than throwing a glamorous party, is not showing up to the party. We all need to take notes from Nat P (missed you, here's a #tbt to enjoy)."

Orry also posted a bunch of pictures.

Jonas Brothers in India

Jonas Brothers recently made their maiden performance in Mumbai at the 2024 Lollapalooza India. They performed on Saturday at the two-day music gala that also saw sets by Sting, Eric Nam, OneRepublic, and Halsey. Before flying out back to the US, Nick shared a heartwarming note for fans on Instagram on Sunday.

"Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out," the musician captioned a series of pictures from the gig.

