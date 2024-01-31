Deepika Padukone cheers Nick Jonas' Maan Meri Jaan performance at Lollapalooza India; gives shoutout to Priyanka

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were in India for the Jonas Brothers' Lollapalooza India show. Fans screamed 'jiji jiju (brother-in-law)' as Nick, who is actor Priyanka Chopra's husband, joined his brothers Joe and Kevin on stage as they performed a medley of their hit songs on the first day of the festival, recently. Now, Deepika Padukone is rooting for Nick at the Lollapalooza India 2024. (Also read: Fans chant ‘jiju jiju’ for Nick Jonas at Lollapalooza concert, on ‘bade papa’ Kevin Jonas' cue. Watch) Deepika Padukone shared a video of Nick Jonas performing at Lollapalooza concert.

Deepika's post for Nick Jonas' performance

Nick even surprised desi fans with a performance of Maan Meri Jaan with King. On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone cheered for Nick Jonas on Instagram Stories, as she shared a video of the singer performing Maan Meri Jaan in Mumbai. She also tagged the Instagram accounts of Nick and Priyanaka Chopra, while writing, "So cool."

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Deepika Padukone via her Instagram Stories.

Nick Jiju in Mumbai

Nick sang his portion from the hit number Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King last year. Kevin even introduced Nick as ‘Jiju’ to the audience on stage, inviting loud cheers and chants of ‘jiju jiju’. As Nick took over the mic, Kevin said, “Jiju, ladies and gentleman," as the crowd laughed and loudly chanted ‘jiju jiju’. Nick said, “I love you all so much, thank you.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu , who attended the event, shared a video of herself enjoying Nick's performance, on Instagram. She captioned it, “Jijaji stage pe hain (Jijaji is on stage).” The Jonas Brothers played a number of their songs including Celebrate, Sucker, What a Man Gotta Do, Close and Jealous, among others during their set.

Deepika Padukone has stayed friends with Priyanka Chopra over the years. The two actors shared the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Deepika was most recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which released in theatres on January 25. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, and has received mixed reviews upon release.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place