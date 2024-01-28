Fans chant ‘jiju jiju’ for Nick Jonas at Lollapalooza concert, on ‘bade papa’ Kevin Jonas' cue. Watch

'National Jiju' Nick Jonas received a warm welcome from his Indian fans at the Lollapalooza Mumbai concert on Saturday. He joined his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas (called Jonas Brothers as a band) on stage as they performed a medley of their hit songs on the first day of the festival. Kevin even introduced Nick as ‘Jiju’ to the audience, inviting loud cheers and chants of ‘jiju jiju’. Nick is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas after their performance at Lollapalooza, Mumbai on Saturday.

Bade Papa introduces Jiju

Nick introduced his younger brother Joe and elder brother Kevin as ‘bade papa’, likely what his daughter Malti Marie calls Kevin. As Nick took over the mic, Kevin said, “Jiju, ladies and gentleman," as the crowd laughed and loudly chanted ‘jiju jiju’. Nick said, “I love you all so much, thank you.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nick even performed Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife with King on stage and sang a portion of the song in Hindi. Before, the trio hit the stage, a peppy track Gallan Goodiyaan from Priyanka and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do, was played to set the mood for the night.

"This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count," Nick quipped, referring to the elaborative pre-wedding ceremony of his wedding with Priyanka in 2018.

He also spoke about his "special connection" with India. "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country," Nick said as the crowd started chanting "jiju, jiju". "Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever," he added.

Taapsee Pannu's post

Actor Taapsee Pannu also attended the event and shared a video of herself enjoying Nick's performance, on Instagram. She captioned it, “Jijaji stage pe hain (Jijaji is on stage).”

The Jonas Brothers belted out a medley of soft and peppy songs including Celebrate, Sucker, What a Man Gotta Do, Close and Jealous, among others during their set. Nick thanked fans for being "incredible" all day long.

"Two incredible nights at Lollapalooza. This crowd is incredible not just now but all day long. If you have been here all day, make some noise and if you are going to be here all day, make some noise," he told the crowd.

Before the Jonas Brothers performed their final track, "Leave Before You Love Me", Nick thanked the audience and promised to return. "We shall come back and do this again sometime very soon. We have one more for you."

The two-day festival, which kick-started on Saturday, saw performances by The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast, American popstar Halsey, and The Karan Kanchan Experience, among others.

Music aficionados are in for a treat as legendary musician Sting will be closing the Lollapalooza edition on Sunday night here.