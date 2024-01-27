Nick Jonas surprises desi fans, sings Maan Meri Jaan with King at Lollapalooza. Watch

The Jonas Brothers set was a hit with the audience at the Lollapalooza fest in Mumbai on Saturday. Rounding out the first day of the fest, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas delivered one banger after another and Nick even surprised desi fans with a performance of Maan Meri Jaan with King. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are in India for the Lollapalooza show.

Dressed in a floral cotton shirt and beige pants, Nick sang his portion of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King last year. The audience sang along throughout as Nick grooved with King on stage. Watch a short clip of their performance here:

Fans of the singers also loved Nick's sweet surprise. “OMG, OMG, he did it!!!! Maan Meri Jaan,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “OMFGG!!!! Nick Jonas singing Tu Maan Meri Jaan featuring KING at #LollaIndia!! SERVEEEE,” wrote another fan. “I'm crying right now. THANK YOU,” commented a fan.

Earlier on Saturday, Nick had shared a video on social media, teasing a few surprises for his fans attending the fest.

Lollapalooza, the two-day gig is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai according to BookMyShow Live, which earlier announced the line-up of artists.

The festival will also feature performances by Sting, Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

Performers also include Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast, as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang were among those who performed at the previous edition of Lollapalooza.