Nick Jonas poses with Kevin, Joe as they arrive in Mumbai ahead of Jonas Brothers' show at Lollapalooza India

Jonas Brothers arrive in Mumbai

In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the trio was seen smiling and posing for the camera as they exited the terminal building. For the travel, Nick wore a beige shirt and pants. He opted for white sneakers, a cap and also carried a bag. Kevin was seen in an olive green T-shirt, black pants and shoes.

Joe opted for an orange T-shirt under a blue shirt and grey trousers. He also wore a cap and black shoes. Before getting inside the car, Nick said 'thank you' to those around him. Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Why am I laughing here? Nick is like, calm down, brothers, you're in my second home." Another comment read, "Nick looks more comfortable and familiar."

Which international artists all will perform at Lollapalooza India

Apart from the Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic and legendary singer Sting will perform in Mumbai at the second edition of Lollapalooza. On Friday, BookMyShow Live announced the line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India for the two-day gig, which will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

The music festival will also feature performances by Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

Who all will perform from India

From the Indian contingent, audience can expect stellar performances from Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

Speaking of the previous edition, fans saw Imagine Dragons, Jackson Wang, among others performing at Lollapalooza.

with ANI inputs

