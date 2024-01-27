Lollapalooza India: Here's all you need to know about the two-day musical extravaganza that starts in Mumbai today

Music aficionados are in for a treat as legendary singer Sting as well as popular bands Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic are set to perform at Lollapalooza India in 2024. Renowned artists from around the globe and India are performing at the two-day festival in Mumbai. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra roots for Jonas Brothers ahead of Lollapalooza 2024 gig; shares holiday pics with Nick Jonas and Malti) Jonas Brothers are all set to perform at Lollapalooza India(FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

Who all are visiting?

Jonas Brothers – consisting of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, are all set to perform in India, after touring the US. Nick's wife-actor Priyanka Chopra even gave them a shoutout on Friday on her Instagram Stories as they're all set to rock the stage in her former hometown, Mumbai.

The festival will also feature gigs by American pop rock band OneRepublic, American popstar Halsey, English alternative rock band Keane, Ari Staprans Leff aka Lauv, British electronic music project Jungle, Rock duo Royal Blood and hip-hop rapper JPEGMAFIA.

Anoushka Shankar is also part of the international line-up artists that include Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, K-pop band The Rose, Eric Nam, Fatoumata Diawara, DJ Kenny Beats, and Israeli alternative indie electronic pop sound masters Garden City Movement.

Who else is performing?

Lollapalooza India has also scheduled performances by Indian bands The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

When and where?

Lollapalooza India is all set to take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai this weekend on January 27 and 28. On both days, the event starts at 1:30 pm and ends at 10 pm.

How can you book tickets?

The tickets for the two-day musical extravaganza can be booked online via the website or app of BookMyShow.

