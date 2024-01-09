(EXCLUSIVE) OneRepublic: We are obsessed with India

“Hello India,” says OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder ahead of their third visit to the country this month. After debuting in India in 2018, followed by a show in Bengaluru last year, the American pop rock band is set to take the stage at Lollapalooza India 2024, Mumbai, on January 27. OneRepublic(Instagram)

“We are obsessed with India and we’re so excited to return to the country for the third time. We love our Indian fans and can’t wait to entertain them with our music on January 27 at the second edition of Lollapalooza India,” adds Tedder.

The Grammy nominated outfit, comprising Tedder, Brent Kutzle (bass, cello), Eddie Fisher (drums), Drew Brown (rhythm guitar), Brian Willett (keyboards, percussion, violin) and Zach Filkins (lead guitar, viola), will be presenting their chartbusters like Apologize, If I Lose Myself, Counting Stars, Stop and Stare and Good Life, among others, during their set.

Besides OneRepublic, the other music acts that are part of the two-day festival, presented by Book My Show, include Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and Lauv, among others.

The Asia-first edition of Lollapalooza last year got music fans drooling with a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Imagine Dragons and AP Dhillon, among others. The second edition of the two-day event, which will held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course this month, will see the former Police legend Sting, American pop rock band Jonas Brothers and pop singer-songwriter Halsey take the stage. Other acts on the lineup include piano rockers of alternative rock Keane, Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, singer-songwriter Lauv and modern dance music duo Jungle, among others. Other international artistes inlcude bilingual K-pop musician Eric Nam, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and hip-hop record producer-DJ Kenny Beats.

While contemporary Indian folk band The Raghu Dixit Project would entertain the audience, multilingual indie-folk alternative band When Chai Met Toast would perform too. Other Indian acts incldue The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.