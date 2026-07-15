France vs Spain referee: Who is El Salvador's Ivan Barton? Salary, career and FIFA record

France and Spain were two of the favorites to lift the World Cup at the end of the tournament, but only one will get the chance to play the final on July 19th. The two European giants will meet today in the first of two semifinals to decide the finalists and the match will be refereed by Ivan Barton. Ivan Barton of El Salvador will referee the France vs Spain World Cup semifinal in Dallas. (AFP)

Who is Ivan Barton? Barton is from El Salvador and has been a FIFA-sanctioned referee since 2018. He has spent most of his time refereeing CONCACAF competitions, including the National Cup and Gold Cup. The 35-year-old is taking part in his second World Cup, having previously been selected by FIFA to officiate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as per AS.

Also Read: Why are Nico Williams, Pedri and Gavi not starting today? Spain vs France lineup explained

Ivan Barton's Career and FIFA Record Barton is from El Salvador and has been a FIFA-sanctioned referee since 2018. He has spent most of his time refereeing CONCACAF competitions, including the National Cup and Gold Cup. The 35-year-old is taking part in his second World Cup, having previously been selected by FIFA to officiate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as per AS.

Also Read: Jayden Adams' father breaks silence amid suicide rumors after son's sudden death: 'Family is struggling'

The Salvadoran referee made history earlier in this tournament when he became the first referee to send off a player for covering his mouth during a confrontation. Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was caught covering his mouth while saying something to Turkish player Mert Muldur, as per AS. Barton also took charge of the Japan vs Sweden group stage match before being assigned the Switzerland vs Colombia round of 16 match.